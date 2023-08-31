Clarios to Acquire Paragon’s Battery Unit

Clarios, global manufacturer and recycler of advanced, low-voltage networks and batteries, and parent company of VARTA Automotive, announced it plans to purchase Paragon GmbH & Co., KGaA’s power business that produces batteries and battery management systems for the automotive industry.

Paragon’s engineering team’s expertise and leadership with projects with global OE customers complements the Clarios team’s current low-voltage and li-ion programs, the company says.

“The low-voltage network is critical to the new-user experiences, data collection methods and power system transformation underway in vehicles,” said Clarios CEO Mark Wallace. “Paragon’s team has the skills, culture and commitment to add new capabilities that will accelerate our partnership with key OE customers, especially around advanced Li-Ion programs.”

“Paragon’s team and capabilities strengthen our resources in Europe and globally as we develop a systems-based approach to low-voltage networks,” said Federico Morales Zimmermann, vice president and GM, Global Customers, Products and Engineering at Clarios. “I’m confident our new colleagues will help us accelerate the electrification and digitalization of new vehicles, to create new user experiences, exploit and capture data, and to power new systems-based architectures.”