Compound Turbo 6.4L Powerstroke Engine

If you’ve been following our content for a little while, you’ve probably seen the name Jared Alderson pop up a few times, and for good reason. Jared has built his diesel shop, Kill Devil Diesel in Poplar Branch, NC, into an elite performance diesel engine shop capable of creating custom engines and components alike.

Not only that, but we’ve gotten to talk to Jared about his background in Monster Jam, his thoughts on hiring and retaining good talent, the development of Kill Devil Diesel’s new ICON Powerstroke cylinder heads, and Kill Devil Diesel (KDD) took home our 2019 America’s Best Engine Shop in the diesel category that year.

“We’re an engine and machine shop,” Alderson says. “We’re not a repair shop, so we never really see the truck. We do a lot of engines, cylinder heads, cam kits, pistons, and other parts and pieces that we make here in-house. We’re involved with the ‘big three’ – Powerstroke, Duramax and Cummins. The 6.0L and 6.4L Powerstroke stuff is what keeps us busiest, and a little bit with the 6.7L and 7.3L.

“We try to offer as much USA made and as much house-branded products as we can in order to have as much control over what’s going out the door. We do all the final machine work here in-house and assemble everything here as well.”