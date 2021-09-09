 Compound Turbo 6.4L Powerstroke Engine
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Compound Turbo 6.4L Powerstroke Engine

on

1,500 HP 7.3L Powerstroke Engine

on

Compound Turbo Sleeved 6.7 L Cummins Engine

on

Stock 2005 LLY Duramax Engine With Nitrous
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: ACDelco Brake Pads And Rotors Video
play

VIDEO: ACDelco Brake Pads And Rotors

VIDEO: GM Clutch Installation Tips Video
play

VIDEO: GM Clutch Installation Tips

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics Courses

Data Bus Diagnostics

Advertisement

Trending Now

Spotting Brake System Failures By Inspecting The Old Pads

Undercar: Spotting Brake System Failures By Inspecting The Old Pads
Fuel Tank Contamination

Underhood: Fuel Tank Contamination
Easier Volkswagen TPMS Service

Undercar: Easier Volkswagen TPMS Service
Spark Plug Analysis Paralysis

Underhood: Spark Plug Analysis Paralysis
4X4 Locking Hubs

Undercar: 4X4 Locking Hubs
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford General Motors (GM) Lifestyle Mind Games mindgames NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Diesel

Compound Turbo 6.4L Powerstroke Engine

Catching up with the folks at Kill Devil Diesel to share their recently built compound turbo 6.4L Powerstroke engine.
Advertisement
 

on

This article is courtesy of Engine Builder.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement


If you’ve been following our content for a little while, you’ve probably seen the name Jared Alderson pop up a few times, and for good reason. Jared has built his diesel shop, Kill Devil Diesel in Poplar Branch, NC, into an elite performance diesel engine shop capable of creating custom engines and components alike.

Not only that, but we’ve gotten to talk to Jared about his background in Monster Jam, his thoughts on hiring and retaining good talent, the development of Kill Devil Diesel’s new ICON Powerstroke cylinder heads, and Kill Devil Diesel (KDD) took home our 2019 America’s Best Engine Shop in the diesel category that year.

“We’re an engine and machine shop,” Alderson says. “We’re not a repair shop, so we never really see the truck. We do a lot of engines, cylinder heads, cam kits, pistons, and other parts and pieces that we make here in-house. We’re involved with the ‘big three’ – Powerstroke, Duramax and Cummins. The 6.0L and 6.4L Powerstroke stuff is what keeps us busiest, and a little bit with the 6.7L and 7.3L.

“We try to offer as much USA made and as much house-branded products as we can in order to have as much control over what’s going out the door. We do all the final machine work here in-house and assemble everything here as well.”

Advertisement

It’s always good to catch up with Jared and what’s new at KDD, so when we saw that the shop had recently built this turbocharged 6.4L Powerstroke engine for a customer, we felt compelled to share it.

The build started with KDD’s long block, which includes a CNC blueprinted and machined, fully balanced rotating assembly, ARP head studs, Mahle bearings, KDD’s new o-ringed heads, new valve springs, new Ford rocker arms, a new billet cam, lifters, and KDD’s exclusive 6.4L steel piston rotating assembly, which includes custom CP-Carrillo connecting rods.

That long block then gets topped with S&S 60% over injectors, Rudy’s 75mm compound turbo drop-ins, an upgraded K16 pump, BD Diesel exhaust manifolds and up-pipes, an ODawg’s Diesel S3r high-flow intake manifold, a Fluidampr SFI-approved balancer, KDD’s billet SFI-approved flexplate, and KDD’s black anodized billet valve covers.

This particular customer also opted to add a stout Twisted Diesel Level 3 transmission. The whole build comes with a no-BS 3-year unlimited mile warranty. However, Alderson says there are some clear caveats.

Advertisement

“With proper tuning, care/maintenance, responsible driving, it’s been a popular combo for us,” Alderson says. “There’s a difference between using an engine to its full rated capacity in a controlled responsible manor (monitoring cooling temps, EGT’s etc.) versus ringing donuts on the rev limiter at 2am with a case of Natty light in the passenger seat, then expecting the engine shop to cover the abuse.

“There’s a difference between consciously working an engine hard, which it’s been built for, for example making a 1,000 hp dyno pull or a track pass, etc. versus towing 30,000 lbs. up an 8% grade for 30 min on a 1,000 hp tune, then complaining when the engine failed because it overheated as a result of surpassing the cooling system’s capability. You can ruin even the best parts with abuse. Most people who invest $20,000-$30,000 in an engine have a lot of incentive to take care of their investment.”

All said and done, this 6.4L Powerstroke build is capable of 1,000+ horsepower!

Diesel of the Week is sponsored by AMSOIL. If you have an engine you’d like to highlight in this series, please email Engine Builder Editor Greg Jones at [email protected]

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Diesel: Ford Cummins Conversion- 5.9L Common Rail Engine

Diesel: 2006 F350 6.0L Powerstroke Engine

Diesel: Deck Plated 6.7L Compound Turbo Cummins Engine

Diesel: Deck Plate 6.7L Cummins Engine

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician