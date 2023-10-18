 Crossword Winners Announced For October MindGames

Crossword Winners Announced For October MindGames

Down or across, the clues are clear. You have to complete the puzzle to have a chance at Crossword glory.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

This is a fickle month up here on the North Coast of America. At the beginning, it’s still summer. By its end, it could be deep into winter. What’s an eight-letter word for such chaos?

October – and no matter whether it’s down or across, you’ll find pumpkins and spice hanging around nearby.

Here’s some other welcome things: the winners of the October MindGames Crossword Puzzle. You completed the challenge and were randomly selected to receive a $10 McDonald’s Gift Card. No tricks, just a tasty delicious treat and your name on this list.

• James Sorrell, Skyline High School, Ann Arbor, MI
• Domenic DiMucci, Crawford Tech, Meadville, PA
• Manuel Morales, Ratteree Career Center, Irving, TX
• Josie Origliosso, Waterloo High School, Waterloo, IA
• Kelby Warren, Buffalo High School, Buffalo, MN
• Lawrence Byers, Hayesville High School, Hayesville, NC
• Jason Felton, Nashua Community College, Nashua, NH
• Larry Martin, Princeton High School, Princeton, TX
• Peter Schwartzott, Southern Westchester BOCES, Rye Brook, NY
Robert Lynch, Fayetteville Technical Community College, Fayetteville, NC

How did they do it? Well, they took clues like these…

…and got these answers.

Yeah, some of the clues were puzzlers but you all did a great job.

Congratulations! If you didn’t win this week, don’t worry. You still have a chance to win next week – just enter our Guess The Tool before midnight, October 22, 2023.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every week.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received.

