 Deloitte: Electrification Momentum in US Slows

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
EV Bizz

Deloitte: Electrification Momentum in US Slows

The report showed a rise in U.S. consumer interest in ICE vehicles, due to affordability and range anxiety, among other factors.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

The 2024 Global Automotive Consumer Study by Deloitte revealed shifting trends in the automotive sector, highlighting the rise in U.S. consumer interest in internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles and a decline in hybrid and battery electric vehicle (BEV) purchase intent. The report showed a 9 percentage point increase in ICE vehicle purchase intent, reaching 67%, while interest in hybrids and BEVs has dropped to 21% and 6%, respectively, the company said.

Related Articles

Affordability remains a primary concern for U.S. consumers, with a majority expecting to pay less than $50,000 for their next vehicle. Price is the top factor in vehicle brand selection for 59% of U.S. consumers surveyed. Additionally, over half (51%) of U.S. consumers are considering switching vehicle brands, driven by desires for something different, affordability and access to new features. Only 25% of U.S. consumers are willing to pay extra for connected vehicle services, the report found.

Deloitte-survey-engine-preference

The study also highlighted the consideration among 28% of U.S. consumers aged 18-34 to shift from traditional vehicle ownership to a subscription service model, driven by economic concerns and transportation expenses.

Globally, consumer interest in ICE vehicles has also increased in markets like Germany, Japan and the Republic of Korea. In contrast, China shows the highest preference for BEVs, while Japan leads in hybrid electric vehicle interest.

Charging time has emerged as the primary concern for EV adoption in several countries, including the U.S., Japan, and the Republic of Korea, surpassing driving range concerns in Germany. The report indicates that reducing fuel costs is a major reason for choosing EVs in several regions, except in India, where environmental concerns prevail.

About half of the non-BEV intenders in the U.S. expect a driving range of at least 400 miles for a fully charged BEV. Concerns about the environmental impact of EV batteries are significant, especially in India, Southeast Asia and the Republic of Korea. Consumers worldwide prefer various stakeholders, including car manufacturers, battery recyclers and battery manufacturers, to collaborate on battery recycling solutions.

The report found that payment methods for public EV charging are evolving, with a preference for credit/debit card payments rising in the U.S. and the Republic of Korea, while smartphone app payments are declining in China and India.

The report highlighted that, despite changing consumer behaviors, price, performance and quality remain key drivers in vehicle purchase decisions globally. Brand loyalty is also influenced by the desire to try new brands and access to innovative features.

Take a look at the full report here.

You May Also Like

EV Battery Recycling
EV Bizz

Hyperbat Names Steve Robins Managing Director

Hyperbat says it is poised for success in shaping the future of sustainable mobility.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Hyperbat, manufacturer of high-performance electric vehicle batteries in the UK, appointed Steve Robins as its new managing director. Hyperbat is a joint venture between Unipart and Fortescue WAE, and specializes in manufacturing cutting-edge EV battery systems, according to the company.

Steve brings a wealth of experience to Hyperbat, having started his career as a structural/stress engineer in the automotive industry and subsequently progressing into senior operational and business leadership roles. His journey includes significant contributions in automotive, aerospace, and energy sectors, culminating in his recent role as president, nuclear and marine, within IMI plc, Hyberbat said.

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
Lotus Launches EV Charging Solutions

Charging solutions include a 450 kW DC charger, power cabinet and a modular unit.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
CRP Automotive Introduces Pentosin Tesla EV Fluid Program

Fluids won Import Vehicle Community’s “Best Functional Fluid” award at AAPEX.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Nexteer Hits Global Production Milestone of 100M EPS Systems

Electric Power Steering systems are key in enabling fuel efficiency and safety.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
GreenPower Produces its First All-Electric School Buses

The company has completed its first four all-electric, purpose-built school buses.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

Hyundai Breaks Ground on New EV Production Plant in South Korea

Hyundai’s new EV plant prioritizes employee comfort, becoming the hub for EV mobility.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Star Charge Expands Manufacturing to US to Meet Demand

New Columbus, Ohio plant for EV chargers starts production in Q1 2024.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Detroit 2030 District Launches EV Charging Infrastructure Program

The program will address the demand for reliable and accessible charging solutions.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Ford Pro, Xcel Energy Collaborate on EV Charging Port Installation

The effort aims to install 30,000 EV charging ports by 2030 for business fleets across Xcel Energy’s service territories in the U.S.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff