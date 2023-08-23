 Easy, Breezy 'Guess The Tool' Blows Away Competition

Easy, Breezy ‘Guess The Tool’ Blows Away Competition

Discover the lucky winners of our latest contest and get a chance to test your skills with our engaging puzzles.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

On a hot August afternoon, they move air around the bays, bringing welcome relief to technicians. On slow mornings, they bring broken cars (and occasionally tasty treats) to the front counter. Coincidentally this month, Shop Fans bring welcome prizes to our Guess the Tool winners.

Shop Fans

Congratulations to everyone who not only knew the answer but were lucky enough to be randomly selected as a winner of a $10 McDonald’s Gift Card. Here’s our winners:

• Ron Balis, Portage Lakes Career Center, Uniontown, OH
• Bryan Peck, CTC of Lackawanna County, Scranton, PA
• David Worrell, Pulaski County High School, Dublin, VA
• Michael Godson, Clark College, Vancouver, WA
Dwayne Washburn, Guilford Technical Community College, Jamestown, NC
• Anthony Welchans, Shaw High School, Cleveland, OH
• Wayne Hayden, Patrick County High School, Stuart, VA
• Mark Jaye, Butler Community College, Oak Hills, PA
Bruce Berger, Camden County Technical School, Sicklerville, NJ
• Brian Kelly, Waltham High School, Waltham, MA

Not a winner? No worries. Currently challenging minds is our Pop Quiz. Answer all five questions correct and you have another chance to be randomly selected from all correct entries this week. Entries must be received by midnight Sunday, August 27. Winners will receive a $10 gift card to McDonald’s.

Enter This Week’s Contest Here!

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every week.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

