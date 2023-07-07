Electrify America & Lyft Announce New Agreement

Electrify America and Lyft announced they are extending their collaboration to provide drivers​ on Lyft​ utilizing electric vehicles (EVs) with discounted charging at Electrify America stations coast-to-coast.

“This new agreement expands our existing relationship with Lyft and helps Electrify America advance EV adoption by advancing electrification of ride-share miles,” said Robert Barrosa, president and CEO of Electrify America.

To activate their eligible discount, drivers will need to obtain an enrollment code from Lyft, and establish an Electrify America account to complete the enrollment through the Electrify America mobile app (mobile carrier texting and data rates may apply).