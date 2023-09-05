 EVgo Expands Autocharge+ Compatibility to Include Rivian Models

EV Bizz

EVgo Expands Autocharge+ Compatibility to Include Rivian

With the addition of Rivian, there are now 30 eligible vehicle models that can be enrolled in Autocharge+.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

EVgo announced that Rivian Automotive’s R1T and R1S models have joined the list of compatible EVs for Autocharge+, which the company said allows EV drivers to initiate a charging session by plugging in their vehicle to an EVgo fast charger. With the addition of Rivian, there are now 30 eligible vehicle models that can be enrolled in Autocharge+.

EVgo Autocharge+ enables drivers with compatible EVs to initiate a charging session in seconds, eliminating the need to open an app, swipe a credit card or tap an EVgo program card (RFID). Since launching in September 2022, Autocharge+ accounts for 13% of all charging sessions on the company’s nationwide network. By removing separate identification and payment authorization, this feature helps streamline the customer experience and bolster charging success rates, the company said.

To see a full list of eligible models, and for more information about Autocharge+, visit here.

