EVgo Expands Autocharge+ Compatibility to Include Rivian Models

EVgo announced that Rivian Automotive’s R1T and R1S models have joined the list of compatible EVs for Autocharge+, which the company said allows EV drivers to initiate a charging session by plugging in their vehicle to an EVgo fast charger. With the addition of Rivian, there are now 30 eligible vehicle models that can be enrolled in Autocharge+.

EVgo Autocharge+ enables drivers with compatible EVs to initiate a charging session in seconds, eliminating the need to open an app, swipe a credit card or tap an EVgo program card (RFID). Since launching in September 2022, Autocharge+ accounts for 13% of all charging sessions on the company’s nationwide network. By removing separate identification and payment authorization, this feature helps streamline the customer experience and bolster charging success rates, the company said.

