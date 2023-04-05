 Ford Pro, EY Partner to Help Customers with EV Tax Credits

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrows Technician
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
EV Bizz

Ford Pro, EY Partner to Help Customers with EV Tax Credits

Going electric can be challenging for business owners while navigating the intricacies of EV tax credits.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Ford Pro is expanding its one-stop shop for commercial customers with the announcement of a new program designed to help fleets understand Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) electric vehicle tax credits. Ford’s commercial division is working with professional services firm Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) to help provide customers with information on potentially valuable tax credits and incentives designed to make electric vehicle adoption more affordable.

Related Articles

Under the IRA, commercial customers may qualify for potential electric vehicle tax credits of up to $7,500 per EV purchased. Ford vehicles that may qualify for IRA tax credits include the 2023 E-Transit van and 2023 F-150 Lightning pickup, as well as the 2023 Mustang Mach-E SUV and 2023 Escape plug-in hybrid. Businesses that purchase and install Ford Pro Charging equipment may also qualify for IRA tax credits.

“Businesses tell us they want to better understand incentives to adopt EVs, including charging, especially as it pertains to the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act,” said Ted Cannis, Ford Pro CEO. “This is another way we’re expanding Ford Pro’s one-stop services to help commercial customers simplify and potentially lower the total cost of owning and operating their fleets.”

The complimentary service is open to all Ford commercial customers who have been assigned a Ford Fleet Identification Number (FIN). Customers who qualify for a FIN include those with fleets of 15 vehicles or more, or customers who are currently purchasing five vehicles.

This information is available at no cost to eligible Ford Pro commercial customers and includes a one-time, 30-minute session. Helping provide clarity on IRA tax incentives is one more way Ford Pro is serving commercial customers – alongside vehicles, software, services, charging and financing solutions. 

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

MSU Joins Statewide Effort to Promote EV Mobility Careers

A new a public-private partnership has been established to recruit electric vehicle and mobility talent to Michigan.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Michigan State University (MSU) is joining the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s new Talent Action Team, a public-private partnership, to recruit electric vehicle and mobility talent to Michigan. 

The plan is to spur Michigan’s EV and mobility talent attraction push with scholarships of up to $10,000 to as many as 350 top tech students at participating universities if they sign a letter of employment with one of the approved companies and commit to staying on the job for 12 months in the Great Lakes state. These new hires would help fill the participating Michigan employers’ annual demand for 500-600 electrical engineers and software developers.

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
J.D. Power Study: EV Market Growth Fuels Owner Satisfaction

Overall satisfaction with the BEV purchase experience is shifting to more traditional factors, like quality and styling.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Electrify America Invests $1.6M in STEM & Workforce Dev.

This brings the company’s total funding of STEM and workforce development to more than $3 million since 2021.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Autel Energy Releases its Newest EV Charger

The AC Ultra features an 8-inch LCD touchscreen, a pedestal and a charging cable management system.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Bank of America to Offer Financing For Residential EV Chargers

Demand for the charging units is expected to grow in the U.S. to nearly 27.5 million by 2030, up from 1.3 million in 2021.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

Ford EV Opportunities

There are some maintenance and repair opportunities for the Mach-E.

By Andrew Markel
DOE Puts $48M Toward Improving America’s Power Grid

This effort aims to better control grid power flow to avoid outages, which costs the economy $150 billion annually.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Charging Ahead With EV Opportunities

New data shows there will be room for – and a need for – products for both incoming electric and ICE vehicles.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
U.S. Announces New EV Charging Network Standards

The new standards will ensure everyone can use the network, no matter what car you drive or which state you charge in.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff