 GreenPower Produces its First All-Electric School Buses

EV Bizz

The company has completed its first four all-electric, purpose-built school buses.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc., manufacturer and distributor of purpose-built, all-electric, zero-emission medium and heavy-duty vehicles serving the cargo and delivery market, shuttle and transit space and school bus sector, announced the company has completed manufacturing of its first four all-electric, purpose-built school buses at its West Virginia facility. The Type A Nano BEAST school buses will roll out of the facility today and be delivered to Cabell County, Clay County, Kanawha County and Monongalia County school districts in West Virginia this week.

“Today marks a significant achievement for all-electric, purpose-built school bus production in the United States,” said GreenPower CEO Fraser Atkinson. “Less than 24 months ago GreenPower joined Governor Jim Justice in announcing our plans to manufacture school buses here in West Virginia to meet the demand for zero-emission school buses on the East Coast. Those plans have come to fruition with the manufacturing of the first four Nano BEAST school buses being completed at the South Charleston facility.”

GreenPower took possession of the 80,000-square-foot facility in August of 2022 and since that time has prepared for the production of both the Type A Nano BEAST and the Type D BEAST all-electric, purpose-built school buses. The Nano BEAST has been in production since June and production of the BEAST will begin Q1 of 2024.

“Setting up a new manufacturing facility for the production of all-electric, purpose-built school buses is not an easy task,” said GreenPower President Brendan Riley. “I am proud of the GreenPower team for reaching this milestone in the progression of our company. A local workforce being trained and educated by both GreenPower’s senior production staff and BridgeValley Community and Technical College has led us to the production of these first buses and will be the foundation for our long-term manufacturing presence here in the Mountain State.”

Atkinson noted that the completion of the first GreenPower all-electric school buses is as a result of an economic partnership with the state of West Virginia. “The state has played a critical role in reaching today’s rollout. From securing the manufacturing facility to the purchase of $15 million in GreenPower school buses, West Virginia has been the kind of partner that helps a company achieve its startup production and financial goals,” he continued.

