Guess The Car Contest Winners Fly High

“Uhhh, this is your captain speaking…today’s flight of perfect guessers is almost entirely full – there are only 2 empty seats. Very impressive that so many of you for got the MindGames puzzle right. Of course, there’s only room for 10 of you in First Class, so congratulations to our randomly selected upgrade passengers.”

The answer to this weeks’s puzzle was the VW Jetta (Jet + A), though it wasn’t obvious to two contestants…the Ford Aerostar was an interesting interpretation of the image, but in the end, here are the 10 lucky winners who were randomly selected to receive a $10 McDonalds Gift Card.

• Sheldon Schuster, Woodruff Career and Technical Center, Peoria, IL

• Chris Carney, Arizona Automotive Institute, Glendale, AZ

• Larkin Nottmeier, Waterloo High School, Waterloo, IL

• Scott Czankner, Career Technology Center of Lackawanna County, Scranton, PA

• Tim Sheldon, Bismarck Tech Center, Bismarck, ND

• Anna Marks, Delaware Technical Community College, Stanton, DE

• Mark Konzelman, Northshore Technical Community College, Lacombe, LA

• Alexis Koch, Lakeland Jr./Sr. High School, Scott, PA

• Mike Janecek, Mid-Plains Community College, McCook, NE

• Junior Hayden, Virginia High School, Bristol, VA

Up next is our challenging Crossword Puzzle. Complete it in one sitting and you’ll be entered into the next Gift Card drawing. Contest deadline is midnight, Sunday, November 12, 2023. This week’s puzzle is sponsored by BCA Bearings.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Answers are posted weekly.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.