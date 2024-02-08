Honda’s Cumulative EV Sales Tick Past the 1 Million Mark

Last year, Honda said sales of its electrified models grew more than three-fold to set an all-time sales record with CR-V and Accord hybrid trims combining for 293,640 units – representing over one-quarter of total Honda brand sales. Cumulative sales of Honda electrified vehicles now top the one million mark, as Honda prepares to begin sales this year of the Honda Prologue, the brand’s first all-electric SUV.

According to Honda, the manufacturer’s hybrid-electric vehicles are now leading America’s sales charts, with the Honda CR-V hybrid the country’s best-selling hybrid model (197,317) and the Accord hybrid sedan the most popular hybrid-electric car (96,323).

“The success of our hybrid-electric sales in 2023 is an important building block toward our vision of 100% electrified vehicle sales by 2040,” said Lance Woelfer, assistant vice president of Honda National Auto Sales, American Honda Motor Co. “With the all-electric Honda Prologue and a new Civic hybrid coming this year, Honda will continue to increase our electrified sales in 2024 and beyond.”

Honda said it has a vision to make battery-electric and fuel-cell electric vehicles represent 100% of its new vehicle sales by 2040.