Hurry, Hurry, Hurry For The List Of MindGames Winners

EVERYONE wants to play on the Midway, and, this month we made sure more of you go the chance to win a prize. In this bonus Guess The Car MindGames contest, we’re accepting either of two answers because it’s more fun that way.

If you guessed either the Kia Carnival or went old-school with the Ford Fairlane, congratulations! You’ve been given the chance to win your date a prize!

Step right up, all you potential winners – unfortunately, of course, there can be only 10 of you. For the others, try again next time!

Kia Carnival or Ford Fairlane – Either way, it’s fun

Here are the winners who will receive a $10 McDonald’s gift card:

• Joseph Estrada, James Madison High School, San Antonio, TX

• Garrett Triepke, Century High School, Rocheter, MN

• Don Melanson, Minuteman High School, Lexington, MA

• Anthony Tannous, Waterloo High School, Waterloo, IL

• Henry O’Neil, Woonsocket Area Career & Tech Center, Woonsocket, RI

• Charlie Martinez, Theodore Roosevelt High School, Kent, OH

• Dominic DiMucci, Crawford County Career and Technical Center, Meadville, PA

• Lindon Forke, Douglas Macarthur High School, San Antonoio, TX

• Ryan Stackpole, Waldo County Technical Center, Belfast, ME

• Alexander Torres, Delaware Technical Community College, Stanton, DE

Up next is our challenging Crossword Puzzle. Complete it in one sitting and you’ll be entered into the next Gift Card drawing. Contest deadline is midnight, Sunday, December 10, 2023.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Answers are posted weekly.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.