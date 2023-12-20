Hyperbat Names Steve Robins Managing Director

Hyperbat, manufacturer of high-performance electric vehicle batteries in the UK, appointed Steve Robins as its new managing director. Hyperbat is a joint venture between Unipart and Fortescue WAE, and specializes in manufacturing cutting-edge EV battery systems, according to the company.

Steve brings a wealth of experience to Hyperbat, having started his career as a structural/stress engineer in the automotive industry and subsequently progressing into senior operational and business leadership roles. His journey includes significant contributions in automotive, aerospace, and energy sectors, culminating in his recent role as president, nuclear and marine, within IMI plc, Hyberbat said.

“I am excited to be joining a business with great growth potential, backed by two such distinguished businesses and in a sector that is central to delivering a low-carbon future,” said Robins.