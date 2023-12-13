 Hyundai Breaks Ground on New EV Production Plant in South Korea

EV Bizz

Hyundai Breaks Ground on New EV Production Plant in South Korea

Hyundai's new EV plant prioritizes employee comfort, becoming the hub for EV mobility.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Hyundai Motor Company recently held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new electric vehicle (EV) plant at its complex in Ulsan, South Korea. The new EV-dedicated plant will lay the foundation for future growth in the era of electrification, Hyundai said.

“The new EV-dedicated plant in Ulsan is the beginning of a promising future for the next 50 years and the era of electrification. I am honored to share our dream of a 100-year company here,” Executive Chair Euisun Chung said. “Just as the dream of building the best car in the past made Ulsan an automotive city today, I trust Ulsan will be an innovative mobility city that leads the way in the era of electrification, starting with a dedicated EV plant.”

The new EV-dedicated plant will be a human-centered facility and will be the hub for Hyundai Motor’s mobility production in the era of electrification, Hyundai said. With the new plant, Hyundai Motor’s Ulsan Plant complex will become a base of future mobility production for the company, it said.

EV Bizz

Toyota Invests Big In Batteries

With an $8 billion investment, Toyota plans for 10 new BEV/PHEV battery lines by 2030.

By Christian Hinton

Toyota invested nearly $8 billion which will add approximately 3,000 jobs at Toyota Battery Manufacturing North Carolina (TBMNC). This brings total investment to approximately $13.9 billion and job creation to more than 5,000, Toyota said, further supporting Toyota’s multi-pathway approach to global vehicle electrification.

Toyota said this investment adds capacity to support battery electric vehicles (BEV’s) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV’s). An additional eight BEV/PHEV battery production lines will be added to the two previously announced, for a total of 10 BEV/PHEV battery lines. In addition, as originally announced, the plant will also have four battery lines for Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs). Production will be increased in a phased approach, with line launches planned through 2030 to reach a total production of more than 30 GWh annually.

