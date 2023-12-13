Hyundai Breaks Ground on New EV Production Plant in South Korea

Hyundai Motor Company recently held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new electric vehicle (EV) plant at its complex in Ulsan, South Korea. The new EV-dedicated plant will lay the foundation for future growth in the era of electrification, Hyundai said.

“The new EV-dedicated plant in Ulsan is the beginning of a promising future for the next 50 years and the era of electrification. I am honored to share our dream of a 100-year company here,” Executive Chair Euisun Chung said. “Just as the dream of building the best car in the past made Ulsan an automotive city today, I trust Ulsan will be an innovative mobility city that leads the way in the era of electrification, starting with a dedicated EV plant.”

The new EV-dedicated plant will be a human-centered facility and will be the hub for Hyundai Motor’s mobility production in the era of electrification, Hyundai said. With the new plant, Hyundai Motor’s Ulsan Plant complex will become a base of future mobility production for the company, it said.