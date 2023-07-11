 Hyzon Hits Milestone in Production of Fuel Cell System

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrows Technician
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
EV Bizz

Hyzon Hits Milestone in Production of Fuel Cell System

Completing testing of its nine 200kW fuel cell system brings it one step closer to commercialization.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Hyzon Motors Inc., a hydrogen fuel cell technology developer and global supplier of zero-emission heavy-duty fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs), announced the completion and factory acceptance testing of the first nine single-stack 200kW fuel cell system (FCS) B-samples at its production and innovation center in Bolingbrook, Illinois. By achieving this milestone, Hyzon said it remains on track to declare the start of commercial production of its FCS in 2024.

Related Articles

The company said completing testing of its nine 200kW FCS B-samples in the first half of 2023 demonstrates consistent progress toward commercial production. This achievement follows the commissioning of Hyzon’s proprietary, automated roll-to-roll Membrane Electrode Assembly (MEA) production line including in-line inspection and the installation of its single cell and fully automated fuel cell stack manufacturing lines. Progression of the 200kW FCS B-samples validates the design, equipment and operating procedures, which are all critical to the final tooling and production of C-samples and the eventual commercialization of the FCS, Hyzon said. 

Hyzon is positioning to increase its FCS manufacturing rate with the installation of additional full and semi-automated equipment in the assembly and inspection processes, which is already underway. The company will also continue to standardize the design around the 200kW FCS powertrain components to expedite production.

“Our goal is to accelerate the clean energy transition by providing hydrogen fuel cells to power zero-emission mobility,” said Parker Meeks, Hyzon’s CEO. “In our view, this milestone reflects Hyzon’s years of leadership in developing hydrogen fuel cell technology, and this important step toward full-scale 200kW FCS production demonstrates exciting progress toward the commercialization of our single stack design.”

Hyzon’s single-stack 200kW FCS provides significant advantages relative to current industry standards, the company says. Those include:

  • An approx. 20% increase in miles per kilogram of hydrogen vs. the 120kW FCS – greatly improving the truck total cost ownership (TCO);
  • About 30% smaller volume and weight;
  • 25% lower cost; and
  • Materially less maintenance than two 100kW long-range fuel cell systems due to the relative simplicity of design.

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

Volvo Releases EX30 EV – its Smallest SUV to Date

Volvo is offering the new EX30 all-electric SUV with three powertrain options and two different battery types.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Volvo has released its latest EV, the Volvo EX30, which is also the company’s smallest SUV ever released. The vehicle is being sold for €36,000 (approx. $38,737) and is available to order now in Europe and other selected markets, while in the United States, customers can place pre-orders.

Volvo says it designed the EX30 with a long wheelbase, large wheels and equal overhangs. The company is offering the EX30 with three powertrain options and two different battery types.

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
GM EV Drivers Gain Access to Tesla Supercharger Network

The network will be open to GM EV drivers starting in 2024 and will initially require the use of an adapter.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Hyundai All-Electric IONIQ 6 Wins Media Award

The Midwest Automotive Media Association evaluated more than 100 vehicles.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Stellantis Invests in Lyten Lithium-Sulfur EV Battery Tech

Unlike traditional lithium-ion batteries, Lyten’s lithium-sulfur batteries do not use nickel, cobalt or manganese.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
AESC Breaks Ground on EV Battery Factory in S. Carolina

The new 30 GWh battery plant builds on AESC’s existing battery manufacturing network.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

Toyota to Build Battery Lab at Michigan R&D Headquarters

Operations at the new battery lab are expected to begin in 2025.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Autel Chargers Earn ENERGY STAR Certification

The ENERGY STAR program is administered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Understanding EV Wheel Hub Bearings

There are a lot of myths surrounding HVs, PHVs and EVs in our industry.

By Brian Sexton
Tesla Wheel Bearing Replacement

The process of replacing the hub unit on a Tesla is the same as many cars and light trucks.

By Andrew Markel