Icahn Automotive Partners With Lincoln Technical Institute New Jersey Campuses For ‘Race to 2026’ Program

Icahn Automotive Group LLC has partnered with Lincoln Technical Institute’s Mahwah and Union, New Jersey, campuses to present student scholarships and five classroom remodels as part of its national “Race to 2026” technicians recruitment initiative.

Icahn Automotive celebrated the partnerships by awarding Lincoln Tech automotive technology students Jeremy Pedersen (Union campus), Sebestian Tassey (Union), Frank Van Althuis (Mahwah campus) and Joseph Chin (Mahwah) a $2,500 scholarship.

“We’re bringing the ‘Race to 2026’ program to Metro New York where the demand is strong for automotive service and good technicians,” said Icahn Automotive President of Service Brian Kaner. “Our partnership with Lincoln Tech goes back many years, and we’ve put hundreds of skilled graduates to work in our shops. We look forward to continuing to partner with them to encourage students to become auto techs and provide them with a promising career path.”

Icahn Automotive has nearly 100 Pep Boys and AAMCO locations in Metro New York and immediate openings for automotive service technicians of all levels.

The “Race to 2026” program is designed to invest in and support promising future automotive technicians. The initiative encourages more men and women to pursue viable careers in the skilled trades by partnering with technical training schools and offering scholarships, tuition reimbursement, apprenticeship and internship programs, job placement and continuing education opportunities.

For more information on Icahn Automotive’s scholarship program, visit icahnautomotive.com/scholarship.html. The company will award 12 scholarships to full- or part-time students enrolled in an automotive technician degree and/or certification program at a high school, college or trade school. Recipients will be announced later in June 2019.