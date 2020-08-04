Knipex’s Improved Pliers Wrench Offers Increased Gripping Capacity

Knipex Tools’ popular pliers wrench now features increased jaw capacity from 1-3/8- to 1-1/2-in., a new black finish, 10% less weight with the same box-joint stability and a laser-etched scale that allows the wrench opening to be set before gripping onto the workpiece.

The gripping capacity is increased due to two additional setting positions. The reliable catching of the hinge bolt means no unintentional shifting.

The wrench replaces a whole set of open-ended wrenches, metric and inch. The zero-backlash jaw pressure prevents damage to edges.

For more info: knipex-tools.com.