Connect with us

Tools & Products

Knipex’s Improved Pliers Wrench Offers Increased Gripping Capacity

This wrench replaces a whole set of open-ended wrenches, metric and inch.
Advertisement
 

on

Knipex Tools’ popular pliers wrench now features increased jaw capacity from 1-3/8- to 1-1/2-in., a new black finish, 10% less weight with the same box-joint stability and a laser-etched scale that allows the wrench opening to be set before gripping onto the workpiece.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The gripping capacity is increased due to two additional setting positions. The reliable catching of the hinge bolt means no unintentional shifting.

The wrench replaces a whole set of open-ended wrenches, metric and inch. The zero-backlash jaw pressure prevents damage to edges.

For more info: knipex-tools.com.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Knipex's Improved Pliers Wrench Offers Increased Gripping Capacity

on

Autel US Releases IM608 Pro Key Programming Bundle

on

Snap-on Standard Creepers Offer Comfort

on

Coats Offers Leverless Tire Changer For Difficult Wheels
Advertisement
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Career: July ‘Pop Quiz’ Prize Winners Named

Underhood: Engine Build: Turbocharged 3.0L Toyota 2JZ

Automotive: Repair VS. Replace: Your Checklist For Tire Equipment

Tools & Products: Autel US Releases IM608 Pro Key Programming Bundle

Tools & Products: Snap-on Standard Creepers Offer Comfort
Advertisement

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Advertisement

Podcasts

Webinars

Advertisement

POPULAR POSTS

Service Advisor: ABS Bleeding Procedures for Common GM Vehicles

Service Advisor – What does SAE 10W-30 actually mean?

Featured

Keeping the 3.5 Alive – Service Notes for Chrysler’s V6 Engine

Living Under the Hood: Diagnosing Central Port Fuel Injection
Connect