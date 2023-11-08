 LG Energy, Toyota Sign EV Battery Supply Agreement

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
EV Bizz

LG Energy, Toyota Sign EV Battery Supply Agreement

LG Energy Solution to supply Toyota with 20GWh of high-nickel NCMA battery modules annually from 2025.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

LG Energy Solution and Toyota Motor North America have signed a supply agreement for lithium-ion battery modules to be used in Toyota battery electric vehicles (BEVs) that will be assembled in the United States.

Related Articles

Under the contract, LG Energy Solution will supply automotive battery modules at an annual capacity of 20GWh starting from 2025. The battery modules, consisting of high-nickel NCMA (nickel, cobalt, manganese, aluminum) pouch-type cells, will be manufactured in LG Energy Solution’s Michigan facility, the companies said.

The solutions will support Toyota’s expanding line of BEVs, part of its multi-pathway product strategy, including a new BEV model that will be assembled at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky in 2025. They will also help further Toyota’s vehicle electrification initiatives, as it aspires to offer 30 BEV models globally across its Toyota and Lexus brand nameplates and produce up to 3.5 million BEVs annually by 2030.

To fulfill the supply agreement, LG Energy Solution will invest KRW 4 trillion (approximately $3 billion) in its Michigan facility to establish new production lines for battery cells and modules exclusively for Toyota, with completion slated for 2025, the companies said. Initially, the battery modules will go to Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky to be assembled into battery packs and equipped onto BEVs.

The recent deal represents LG Energy Solution’s largest single supply agreement secured outside of joint venture agreements. The company now supplies its batteries to all top five global automakers, the companies note. The company has eight battery manufacturing facilities currently operating or under construction in North America.

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

EdgeEnergy Appoints New CEO

Shaun Shuler is the new CEO of the EV charging infrastructure solutions company.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

EdgeEnergy, provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure solutions, announced the appointment of Shaun Shuler as the company's new chief executive officer.

This move will capitalize on Shuler's extensive experience in sales, sales organization leadership and senior management positions to drive additional sales and set the stage for EdgeEnergy's next phase of growth, the company said.

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
Scania Now Producing Next-Level BEVs

Production will begin for trucks with R and S cabs with 400 or 450 kW of engine power.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Honda Prologue All-Electric SUV Debuts

The vehicle will have an estimated 288 horsepower, 333 lb.-ft. of torque and a 300-mile range.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Volvo Announces Plan to End Diesel Car Production

Diesel car production will cease in 2024 to accelerate Volvo’s shift to electric vehicles.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Amerit Fleet Solutions Inks Service Agreement with ChargePoint

Amerit Fleet will provide maintenance and support for ChargePoint stations across the United States.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

Stellantis Announces Site for US StarPlus Energy Gigafactory

Kokomo, Indiana, will be the site for a second battery manufacturing facility as part of the StarPlus Energy joint venture.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
American Battery Solutions Inks Supply Deal with NFI Group

The company will supply battery packs for NFI subsidiary New Flyer’s 35-, 40- and 60-foot battery-electric transit buses.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Outlander Plug-in Hybrid Featured at Miami Electrify Expo

The event will be held Oct. 14-15 at the Miami Dade Fairgrounds.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Scania Launches New Battery-Electric Bus Platform

The low-entry 4×2 buses’ batteries offer up to 520 kWh energy storage capacity.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff