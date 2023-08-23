Lightning eMotors Vehicles Surpass 5 Million Electric Miles

Lightning eMotors, a provider of zero-emission, medium-duty commercial vehicles and electric vehicle (EV) technology for fleets, has announced its fielded units deployed to commercial electric vehicle fleets have surpassed five million real-world miles. To date, Lightning has delivered over 600 zero emission commercial vehicles to customers, dealers and upfitters. Lightning’s vehicles are now operating at over 80 fleet depots across North America.

“This isn’t the start of our journey. Lightning is a pioneer of commercial vehicle electrification, and five million miles is a huge accomplishment and a testament to our status as a mature EV manufacturer deploying meaningful numbers of vehicles into the market,” said Tim Reeser, co-founder and CEO of Lightning eMotors. “This milestone wouldn’t be possible without the work of hundreds of dedicated Lightning employees that develop, manufacture and support our vehicles.”

Lightning’s mileage achievement is measured through Lightning Insights, the company’s advanced EV-specific telematics platform. In addition to mileage, Insights tracks over 150 other datapoints, including vehicle location, state of charge, energy usage, efficiency, vehicle health and more. Fleet-wide performance data demonstrates that Lightning’s current generation vehicles provide operational uptime that can compete with established diesel fleets. The company says this reflects the major investments that Lightning has made over the past two years in quality systems and customer service operations. In addition, Lightning vehicles have mitigated around 9 million lbs. of on-road CO 2 emissions.

Cargo body styles include cargo vans, box trucks, refrigerated trucks, work trucks, utility trucks and more. Passenger configurations include passenger vans, shuttle buses and the popular new ZEV4 Type A School Bus. Lightning has also produced several specialty vehicles, such as ambulances, coach buses and a mobile library van, in addition to dozens of repowered vehicles across many models and body configurations—all of which have contributed to the total miles accumulated by Lightning EVs.

“This milestone demonstrates the impact our commercial EVs can have on the environmental, logistical and financial aspects of our customers’ fleet operations,” said Nick Bettis, vice president, marketing and sales operations at Lightning eMotors. “I’m proud Lightning is the partner of choice for a growing number of fleets across the United States and Canada.”

“We’re excited for our employees, partners, investors and customers to ride with us into the next chapter of Lightning eMotors fleet electrification,” added Reeser.

