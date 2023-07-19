 Mahle Wins Series Order for Hydrogen Engines

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrows Technician
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
EV Bizz

Mahle Wins Series Order for Hydrogen Engines

Engine manufacturer Deutz has turned to Mahle for hydrogen engine components development.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Mahle has received a series order from engine manufacturer Deutz for the development and supply of components for hydrogen engines. These are so-called power cell units, i.e. units consisting of the piston, the piston ring pack and the piston pin, which Deutz plans to use in stationary hydrogen engines for the first time at the end of 2024. Further applications in the off-highway sector, such as agricultural and construction machinery, are planned, said the company.

Related Articles

“We see hydrogen as an important building block for sustainable mobility, especially in the commercial vehicle sector. This project with Deutz is a milestone with a lighthouse effect because it shows that there are other technological levers besides electrification to achieve climate neutrality,” Arnd Franz, chairman of the Mahle management board and CEO, said.

For use in the hydrogen engine, the company said it adapted and further developed the aluminum piston and piston ring pack from classical diesel technology.

“To achieve the climate protection goals, we must exploit the potential of all available powertrain technologies,” said Franz. Mahle is therefore committed to technological diversity as part of its corporate strategy: In addition to e-mobility, including fuel cells and the associated thermal management, Mahle considers the climate-neutral green combustion engine, which runs on non-fossil fuels such as hydrogen, to be one of the future technologies for a sustainable powertrain mix.

As early as March 2021, the technology group opened a new test center for hydrogen applications on 1,400 square meters of space at its Stuttgart location.

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

Tesla Air Ride Service

Tesla’s air suspension is “smart” because it uses GPS information and vehicle speed to adjust suspension ride height.

Andrew Markel
By Andrew Markel

The Model S Smart Air Suspension was an option in 2014, and it became standard for all Model S trims from 2017 to mid-2019. The four-corner system is similar to those found on European cars and trucks. The system uses an air compressor, reservoir and valve block that are all mounted in the trunk.

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
Lordstown Motors Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Lordstown has filed motions with the court seeking to sell its Endurance vehicle and related assets.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Hankook Tire Adds to EV Tire Line

The iON evo and iON evo SUV are tailored for high-performance electric vehicles.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Eaton’s eMobility Business Receives State Grant to Expand

Eaton plans to expand its Michigan campuses for the development of EV solutions.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
BorgWarner Acquires Eldor’s Electric Hybrid Systems Business

Eldor’s EHS segment includes on-board chargers, DC/DC converters and integrated high-voltage boxes.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

Aluminum Use Expected to Grow in New EVs

High-strength, low-weight and infinitely recyclable aluminum can be a big boon to EV production.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Volvo Releases EX30 EV – its Smallest SUV to Date

Volvo is offering the new EX30 all-electric SUV with three powertrain options and two different battery types.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
GM EV Drivers Gain Access to Tesla Supercharger Network

The network will be open to GM EV drivers starting in 2024 and will initially require the use of an adapter.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Hyundai All-Electric IONIQ 6 Wins Media Award

The Midwest Automotive Media Association evaluated more than 100 vehicles.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff