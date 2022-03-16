 March Crossword Puzzlers Win Prizes, Bragging Rights
March Crossword Puzzlers Win Prizes, Bragging Rights

Meet Smith Hall, March's 2022 Student of the Month!

Guess The Car Entrants Travel The Arizona Highways

TV Legend John Gardner Says 'Tune In To T2U'
CV Joint Replacement Tips

Undercar: CV Joint Replacement Tips
Understanding Stop/Start Charging and Starting Systems

Underhood: Understanding Stop/Start Charging and Starting Systems
GM Active Fuel Management System Service

Underhood: GM Active Fuel Management System Service

News: ASE Partners With Industry Leaders on Innovative Programs
BMW Groaning Noise During Steering Column Height Adjustment

Automotive: BMW Groaning Noise During Steering Column Height Adjustment
Career

March Crossword Puzzlers Win Prizes, Bragging Rights

A six-letter word for names listed below is WINNER. Congratulations and keep playing MindGames!
It can be tough to finish a crossword puzzle in one sitting, but if you do there’s a real satisfaction in knowing you’ve finished the task. In our case, you can also win a prize.

Click Here to Read More
Congratulations to our winners who were randomly selected from all the finished crossword puzzle entries this month. You’ll be hearing from our team about your $10 McDonald’s gift card.

Our winners are:

• George Walker, East Bay High School, Gibsonton, FL
• Andrew Berthold, Ralston High School, Ralston, NE
• Scott Brann, George Washington High School, Danville, VA
• Brian O’Leary, Moore Norman Technology Center, Norman, OK
• Glenn Hubert, Gloucester County Institute of Technology, Deptford, NJ
Tyler Brown, Bristol Technical School, Bristol, CT
• Nickisha Love, Southwest Tech, Fennimore, WI
• Robert Moore, Mooresville High School, Mooresville, NC
• Mark de la Vega, Lockport Twp. High School, Lockport, IL
Robert Johnson, Monongalia County Technical Education Center, Morgantown, WV

The clues…
The solution.

Congratulations! If you didn’t win this week, don’t worry. You still have a chance to win next week – just enter our Guess The Tool MindGame before midnight, March 20, 2022.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

