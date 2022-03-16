March Crossword Puzzlers Win Prizes, Bragging Rights

It can be tough to finish a crossword puzzle in one sitting, but if you do there’s a real satisfaction in knowing you’ve finished the task. In our case, you can also win a prize.

Click Here to Read More

Congratulations! If you didn’t win this week, don’t worry. You still have a chance to win next week – just enter our Guess The Tool MindGame before midnight, March 20, 2022.

Congratulations to our winners who were randomly selected from all the finished crossword puzzle entries this month. You’ll be hearing from our team about your $10 McDonald’s gift card.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.