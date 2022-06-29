 Mayhew Tools Introduces New 3 Piece Demo Driver Set
Mayhew Tools Introduces New 3 Piece Demo Driver Set

Rislone Offers Fuel, Exhaust, Emissions Cleaner

Launch Releases X-431 ADAS PRO PLUS

Kent Automotive New UV Leak Detection
Mayhew Tools Introduces New 3 Piece Demo Driver Set

The demo drivers feature a unique hybrid design of a screwdriver and pry bar in one.
Mayhew Steel Products, has announced the addition of a new 3 Piece Demo Driver Set to their extensive line of premium, made in the U.S.A. hand tools. The demo drivers feature a unique hybrid design of a screwdriver and pry bar in one, making them ideal for various lifting and prying applications, including automotive purposes, such as removing brake calipers, drum brakes and wheel caps. The set includes three lengths: 8 in., 10 in. and 11 in.

Each of the Demo Drivers is comprised of Mayhew’s patented two-composite, ergonomic Dominator handle, providing superior comfort and a secure grip. The handle’s capped end allows for striking without causing damage to the handle while simultaneously serving as a shock absorber to reduce user hand fatigue. A hardened and tempered alloy steel shaft runs from the prying edge straight through the handle for maximum durability and prying power while also providing the added usefulness of a screwdriver. All Demo Drivers are made in the U.S.A. and are backed by a lifetime warranty.

Sets are offered in tray packaging with a sturdy hang tag, delivering efficiency for maximized shelf space. Individual demo drivers are sold in bulk.

Mayhew Tools are sold through an extensive network of global distributors, primarily serving the industrial, automotive and hardware markets. For more information, contact Mayhew Tools at 800.872.0037 or visit mayhew.com.

