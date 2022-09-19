 Meet Chloe Limburg, September's 2022 Student of the Month!
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Meet Chloe Limburg, September's 2022 Student of the Month!

on

Confusion The Real Winner In This Week's MindGame

on

'Guess The Tool' MindGame An Eye Opener For Some

on

TechForce Launches Campaign Promoting Skilled Trade Careers
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

The Road To AAPEX Starts Here Video
play

The Road To AAPEX Starts Here

Lowering Springs and Lift Kits Livestream (VIDEO) Video
play

Lowering Springs and Lift Kits Livestream (VIDEO)

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Soft Skills Training Course Available On T2U

New Soft Skills Training Course Available On T2U

In this series of videos, Vic Tarasik provides practical tips for students to follow as they start their career. Sponsored by NPW.

New ADAS 101 Course Available On T2U Courses

New ADAS 101 Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U Courses

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Advertisement

Trending Now

Timing The BMW N53 And N54

Underhood: Timing The BMW N53 And N54
Diagnosing And Repairing Wheel Bearing Noise

Undercar: Diagnosing And Repairing Wheel Bearing Noise
Are You Choosing The Right Transmission Fluid?

Underhood: Are You Choosing The Right Transmission Fluid?
7 Brake Myths Busted

Undercar: 7 Brake Myths Busted
Turning Off The TPMS Light

Undercar: Turning Off The TPMS Light
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment AMSOIL ase ase certification AVI B'laster Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle Mind Games mindgames NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Winner Wednesday WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel
Advertisement

Career

Meet Chloe Limburg, September’s 2022 Student of the Month!

 

on

Chloe Limburg is credited for her love of helping people in need in her community. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Advertisement

Chloe Limburg is a senior student at Cherry Creek Innovation Campus in Centennial, Colorado. Chloe is credited for her involvement with SkillsUSA, serving as the Vice President for the state of Colorado. In her spare time, Chloe has a passion for helping people in her community. 

Advertisement

What inspired you to take automotive classes?

My dad was a mechanic. He started working on cars when he was my age and he’s always fixed our family cars. Since I was little, I have always gone out to help my dad and I became fascinated with how things work especially seeing the technical side of things. Then, one day, as I was working on my own car, I realized this is what I want to do.  

Can you tell us about the repair shop you run at home? What made you think of starting that
business up?

My dad and I were doing repairs for our family and friends at first. We both decided that someday I would have my own shop and make it big. So, we just started off with an LLC and now we do car repairs for widows and single moms, or people who just don’t have the money. We often hear about people who are unable to pay the normal costs of typical shops. Depending on how big the job is, we won’t even charge labor and we only charge for parts. We do all of this to help out and just because it’s what we’re passionate about.

Advertisement

What has your experience been like as the State SkillsUSA Vice President for Colorado?

I got elected at the end of April. Right now we just do a meeting on Zoom every two weeks with the team and we go over what our plans are for the year, what the next upcoming events are and what we need to do to advertise and get the word out. I went to Atlanta for two weeks for a training conference and that was pretty cool. It was long, but it was fun. 

What’s one takeaway you have learned while pursuing a career in the automotive industry?

I have learned it’s not for everyone, and you have to be very invested. You can’t just show up to class and not want to work for it.  I learned you have to put the work in and be willing to learn new things. It’s not always easy. Sometimes you even want to throw a wrench across the room. But, once you see the benefit of fixing someone’s car and making it run when it hasn’t run for years, or painting it, it’s rewarding to see how happy the customer is. That’s one of the reasons I love it so much.

Advertisement

What are your plans for the future? 

I’m thinking I might try a community college and go in for collision repair and painting because eventually, I want my shop to be more of a restoration shop because that’s what I love doing the most. We have restored three cars, and I am so in love with that. It’s so fun to take something old and make it new again. 

Chloe’s Instructor, Brian Manley says, She’s head and shoulders above the other students I have in class. No offense to them, they’re not as well composed, not as mature, not as well spoken, and don’t really seem to have the sense of direction that Chloe does. She’s really got herself put together. I think it’s a product of her close family. She spends a lot of time with her parents and her brothers. So I think they foster this real sense of community. And they don’t watch TV, I don’t think they have a TV in their house. They’re one of those families that do things together. So she’s got a lot of experience even though she’s only 16.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Continental-StudentoftheMonth.png

To nominate a student for consideration as a Continental Belts and Hose Student of the Month, click here.

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Training: Brake Shims Course Available on T2U

Training: Livestream Next Week: Lowering Springs and Lift Kits

Career: Winner Wednesday – Congrats To Crossword Puzzlers

Commentary: Free Tesla Service Information?

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician