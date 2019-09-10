Meet Jarod Holcomb, The September 2019 Continental ‘Student Of The Month’

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Meet Jarod. He’s driven by the problem-solving nature of auto repair and puts his skills to the test by competing in local automotive competitions and SkillsUSA. Jarod brought home fourth place in the state of California SkillsUSA 2019 competition and is prepping for a first place win in 2020. You’ll find Jarod in the classroom helping out and teaching other students and interning at a local dealership.

Q: What inspired you to take automotive classes?

A: Growing up, I always watched my dad and grandpa working on our buggies and cars, and when something was wrong, they knew what it was. I always looked up to that and wanted to be the same as them.

Q: What is your favorite auto system to work on and why?

A: I love to diagnose and work on engines. I like the power plant of cars because there is a lot of room for improvement and things you can do to make them custom, and make power.

Q: Why do you want to be a technician?

A: I want to be a technician because it is a good skill to have and my passion is in cars. I love pushing cars in and driving them out of the shop. It gives me a feeling of accomplishment.

Q: What’s your favorite project or repair you’ve worked on?

A: My first truck is probably my favorite. My friends and I all have had, or still have, old Chevy trucks and I had a 1972 that I built with a nice motor and made it my own.

Q: How are you preparing for the next SkillsUSA competition? What are your goals this school year?

A: I want to be perfect in what I do. I know where I messed up and I shouldn’t have. If I fix it this year, I think I can bring 1st place home.

Q: What is your dream job?

A: My dream job is to build hot rods and high-performance cars because I like engines. I like everything about them – the room for improvement in them, and the satisfaction you get from taking an old car and restoring it to be way nicer than it was.

“Jarod is the definition of an exemplary student. He is capable, helpful, professional, and always has a great attitude. He is quick to master new skills, while being a great help to other students who do not pick up on skills or tasks as quickly…I know Jarod will excel in every aspect of his life and anyone will be lucky to have him on their team.” – Brian Suggs, Automotive Instructor, Sultana High School

