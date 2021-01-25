JR Arellano Ocampo is a senior in Automotive Technology at Lewisville School District’s Technology Exploration Career Center East in Lewisville, Texas. He’s already completed both the Auto Tech 1 and Auto Tech 2 programs, has earned multiple ASE certifications and has a paid internship at Classic BMW in Plano.

He has been named the January 2021 Student of The Month by Continental Belts & Hose and Tomorrow’s Technician. What is it that attracted you to the automotive program at TECC East? Ever since I was a little kid, I’ve been fascinated by cars. My father had a couple of nice cars and I always was interested in getting my hands dirty on them. I remember watching Transformers and I saw the Camaro that had just been brought back; that’s when I knew this is what I like. In seventh grade, they brought us through the school here, and I saw some students working on the vehicles. That really got me interested as something I would like to do in high school. My first vehicle I ever had was a Nissan Murano. I brought it here in the shop to Mr. Emery and we did an oil change and a few other things. And then I sold that one, got a BMW and started doing a couple mods. It was fun. I like working inside the engine bay or under the car. It helps you learn how a shop actually works – it’s really immersive. What they’ve done here, Mr. Emery and Mr. Dahlgren, they help us know the basics. And sometimes, even more than the basics of the automotive industry. We have a lot of tools like multi-meters, ratchets, torque wrenches, impacts, lifts. They teach brake service, tire mounting and balancing, alignments… They really take you through the whole automotive industry.

Tell us about your internship with Classic BMW in Plano, Texas. It’s really great for me. All the people there are pretty awesome. I like seeing how the actual work environment is, how the shop is laid out, how everything works out, everything that goes from service advisers to the foreman, the shop manager down to the tech. I really like working on vehicles. Right now I’m an hourly, so I’ll do what they call the QCs. Basically, I inspect cars, making sure they’re good on tire pressure, washer fluid, coolant. I’ll make sure, if they have a repair, that the problem is not occurring again or help figure out what the problem really is that we need to solve. With your internship, you have more hands-on opportunities than some other students may get. Are you able to be a leader or a mentor to other students in the classroom? Most of the time I’m in the dealership, out in the industry, so I’m not here, but about every nine weeks, I come back here just to check and make sure everything’s fine with the teacher and me. The students who are working on a car often need some help. The teachers will let us help them out or offer guidance about something, if they need our assistance.

