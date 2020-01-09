Connect with us

Tools

Milwaukee Expands Hand Tools With Ratchet And Socket Sets

Milwaukee’s lineup of ratchet and socket sets will now include 1/2-in. drive.

Advertisement
 

on

Milwaukee Tool is growing its lineup of mechanics hand tools with the addition of three new ratchet and socket sets and two new breaker bars.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Milwaukee’s lineup of ratchet and socket sets will now include 1/2-in. drive in addition to the 3/8-in. and 1/4-in. drive sets introduced a year ago. The ratchet in all of Milwaukee’s ratchet and socket sets is designed with a slim profile head and 90 teeth delivering 4° of arc swing for better access in tight spaces. The sockets feature a unique FOUR-FLAT side design that stops rolling and allows the socket to be used with a wrench. All sockets are engraved with sizing for lasting readability. Each ratchet and socket set is arranged in a removable inner tray for easy storage. 

The new breaker bars are equipped with a 180° pivoting head and a comfortable, ergonomic handle for better leverage. To increase durability, the breaker bars are rust and corrosion-resistant.

Quick Reference

48-22-9410      22 pc 1/2-in. Socket Wrench Set – SAE   

  • Standard Sockets: 1/2″, 9/16”, 5/8”, 11/16”, 3/4”, 13/16”, 7/8”, 15/16”, 1”, 1-1/16”, 1-1/8”
  • Deep Sockets: 1/2”, 9/16”, 5/8”, 11/16”, 3/4”, 13/16”, 7/8”, 15/16”
  • Accessories: 3″ Extension, 5″ Extension
  • 90-Tooth Ratchet

48-22-9510      28 pc 1/2-in. Socket Wrench Set – Metric 

Advertisement
  • Standard Sockets: 10mm, 11mm, 12mm, 13mm, 14mm, 15mm, 16mm, 17mm, 18mm, 19mm, 20mm, 21mm, 22mm, 23mm, 24mm
  • Deep Sockets: 10mm, 11mm, 12mm, 13mm, 14mm, 15mm, 16mm, 17mm, 18mm, 19mm
  • Accessories: 3″ Extension, 5″ Extension
  • 90-Tooth Ratchet

48-22-9010      47 pc 1/2-in. Socket Wrench Set – SAE & Metric              

  • Standard Sockets: 1/2”, 9/16”, 5/8”, 11/16”, 3/4”, 13/16”, 7/8”, 15/16”, 1”, 1-1/16”, 1-1/8”, 10mm, 11mm, 12mm, 13mm, 14mm, 15mm, 16mm, 17mm, 18mm, 19mm, 20mm, 21mm, 22mm, 23mm, 24mm
  • Deep Sockets: 1/2”, 9/16”, 5/8”, 11/16”, 3/4”, 13/16”, 7/8”, 15/16”, 10mm, 11mm, 12mm, 13mm, 14mm, 15mm, 16mm, 17mm, 18mm, 19mm
  • Accessories: 3″ Extension, 5″ Extension
  • 90-Tooth Ratchet

48-22-9011     1/2-in. Drive Breaker Bar (15″)                                           

48-22-9013     1/2-in. Drive Breaker Bar (24″)    

48-22-9012     1/2-in. Drive Ratchet

For more information, visit milwaukeetool.com.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Milwaukee Expands Hand Tools With Ratchet And Socket Sets

on

Ullman Creates More Productive Workspace With Magnetic Rail

on

GEARWRENCH Unveils New 90-Tooth Ratchet Line

on

Valvoline Launches First Hybrid-Specific Motor Oil
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: Mercedes-Benz Concept Car: VISION AVTR

Automotive: Maintenance Matters: Visibility Is The Top Safety Concern

News: WIN Scholarship Program Opens 2020 Applications

Career: SEMA Names 10 Schools For 2019-2020 High School Build Program

Tools: Milwaukee Expands Hand Tools With Ratchet And Socket Sets

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Valvoline Hybrid synthetic motor oil Valvoline Hybrid synthetic motor oil

Tools

Valvoline Launches First Hybrid-Specific Motor Oil

News

Cornwell Quality Tools Launches blueION Lighting Products
GEARWRENCH 90-tooth ratchets GEARWRENCH 90-tooth ratchets

Tools

GEARWRENCH Unveils New 90-Tooth Ratchet Line

Tools

Ullman Creates More Productive Workspace With Magnetic Rail
Connect
Newsletter Signup