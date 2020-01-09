Milwaukee Tool is growing its lineup of mechanics hand tools with the addition of three new ratchet and socket sets and two new breaker bars.

Milwaukee’s lineup of ratchet and socket sets will now include 1/2-in. drive in addition to the 3/8-in. and 1/4-in. drive sets introduced a year ago. The ratchet in all of Milwaukee’s ratchet and socket sets is designed with a slim profile head and 90 teeth delivering 4° of arc swing for better access in tight spaces. The sockets feature a unique FOUR-FLAT side design that stops rolling and allows the socket to be used with a wrench. All sockets are engraved with sizing for lasting readability. Each ratchet and socket set is arranged in a removable inner tray for easy storage.

The new breaker bars are equipped with a 180° pivoting head and a comfortable, ergonomic handle for better leverage. To increase durability, the breaker bars are rust and corrosion-resistant.

Quick Reference

48-22-9410 22 pc 1/2-in. Socket Wrench Set – SAE

Standard Sockets: 1/2″, 9/16”, 5/8”, 11/16”, 3/4”, 13/16”, 7/8”, 15/16”, 1”, 1-1/16”, 1-1/8”

Deep Sockets: 1/2”, 9/16”, 5/8”, 11/16”, 3/4”, 13/16”, 7/8”, 15/16”

Accessories: 3″ Extension, 5″ Extension

90-Tooth Ratchet

48-22-9510 28 pc 1/2-in. Socket Wrench Set – Metric