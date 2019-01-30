Mueller-Kueps Introduces Quick-Lock Razor Scraper

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

The Mueller-Kueps has created the Quick-Lock Razor Scraper (268-420) designed to reduce the time spent on removing and replacing the blade.

Instead of having to twist out the screw, the tool allows you to quickly slide back the knob to release the blade and then slide the knob back up to secure the blade again. Additionally, a two-component handle with rubber coating provides a secure grip.

The scraper comes with five steel and five plastic blades. The plastic blades can be used on paint, aluminum, chrome plated and other surfaces which are easily marked. While the steel blades can be used to remove adhesives and more from a variety of surfaces such as steel, glass etc. Users can also lay the blade inside the tool and let the quick-lock mechanism safely secure the blade in place.

For more information, visit mueller-kueps.com.