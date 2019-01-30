Tools/Razor Scraper
ago

Mueller-Kueps Introduces Quick-Lock Razor Scraper

Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Tomorrow's Technician Staff,

View bio

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

WIX Filters Celebrates 80 Years As A Leader In Filtration

Mueller-Kueps Introduces Quick-Lock Razor Scraper

Automotive Communications Council Sponsoring Student To Attend Annual Conference

MAHLE Announces Off-Road Enthusiast Social Media Contest With Casey Currie

Snap-on Offers 1/4-Inch Hex Drive Round Swivel Head Bit Driver Ratchet

ASE Announces Staff Changes At ASE, ASE Education Foundation

How Many Americans Know How To Change A Tire?

Porsche Tech Tip: TPMS

Cornwell Quality Tools Celebrates 100th Year

New UAF Text Program Informs Students Of Available Scholarships

The Mueller-Kueps has created the Quick-Lock Razor Scraper (268-420) designed to reduce the time spent on removing and replacing the blade.

Instead of having to twist out the screw, the tool allows you to quickly slide back the knob to release the blade and then slide the knob back up to secure the blade again. Additionally, a two-component handle with rubber coating provides a secure grip.

The scraper comes with five steel and five plastic blades. The plastic blades can be used on paint, aluminum, chrome plated and other surfaces which are easily marked. While the steel blades can be used to remove adhesives and more from a variety of surfaces such as steel, glass etc. Users can also lay the blade inside the tool and let the quick-lock mechanism safely secure the blade in place.

For more information, visit mueller-kueps.com.

Show Full Article