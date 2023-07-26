 Mullen Automotive Announces Commercial EV Launch Event

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrows Technician
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
EV Bizz

Mullen Automotive Announces Commercial EV Launch Event 

The event will commemorate the first Class 3 vehicles rolling off the production line, ready for deliveries.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Mullen Automotive, Inc. announced a commercial EV launch event scheduled for Aug. 24, 2023, to commemorate the first Class 3 vehicles rolling off the production line, ready for customer deliveries. 

Related Articles

The launch event will be held at Mullen’s commercial assembly plant, located in Tunica, Mississippi, and will feature factory tours, company presentation, ride and drives and vehicle demonstrations. Attendees will include select media, customers, dealers, vehicle upfitters, suppliers and local leadership.

“We are now in the final stages of vehicle production readiness and look forward to customer deliveries,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive, Inc. “We are excited to open up the Tunica assembly plant for tours and vehicle demonstrations.”

Mullen’s commercial assembly plant in Tunica includes over 120,000 square feet and is situated on over 100 acres. The facility is focused on production of Class 1 and Class 3 commercial EV vehicles.

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

Autel Energy Powers up Green Bus Summit

Autel has a wide range of charging solutions to meet the needs of any size EV school bus fleet.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Autel Energy will exhibit its multi-offering, turnkey EV fleet charging solutions at the School Transportation News (STN) Expo on July 14-19, 2023, in Reno, Nevada. Celebrating its 30th year, STN gathers transportation professionals nationwide to showcase the latest trends in school transportation training, products, and services.

Autel is especially proud to sponsor this year’s Green Bus Summit for school districts, contractors, and green energy professionals, the company notes. Attendees will hear from green experts, government officials, public utilities, and manufacturers on the latest technologies and trends that can result in fuel savings, emissions reductions, and lower ownership costs.

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
EV Parts Supplier NVH Korea To Establish Georgia Facility

Georgia has pursued more than $22 billion in investment along the entire EV supply chain.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Safe Handling, Disposal and Storage of EV Batteries

The first and most critical step is to check the OEM guidelines (provided a battery has been properly tested for no damage).

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
HV/EV Battery Pack Replacements

It is difficult to say when a battery pack will need to be replaced.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tesla Air Ride Service

Tesla’s air suspension is “smart” because it uses GPS information and vehicle speed to adjust suspension ride height.

By Andrew Markel

Other Posts

Lordstown Motors Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Lordstown has filed motions with the court seeking to sell its Endurance vehicle and related assets.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Hankook Tire Adds to EV Tire Line

The iON evo and iON evo SUV are tailored for high-performance electric vehicles.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Eaton’s eMobility Business Receives State Grant to Expand

Eaton plans to expand its Michigan campuses for the development of EV solutions.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
BorgWarner Acquires Eldor’s Electric Hybrid Systems Business

Eldor’s EHS segment includes on-board chargers, DC/DC converters and integrated high-voltage boxes.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff