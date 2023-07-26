Mullen Automotive Announces Commercial EV Launch Event 

Mullen Automotive, Inc. announced a commercial EV launch event scheduled for Aug. 24, 2023, to commemorate the first Class 3 vehicles rolling off the production line, ready for customer deliveries.

The launch event will be held at Mullen’s commercial assembly plant, located in Tunica, Mississippi, and will feature factory tours, company presentation, ride and drives and vehicle demonstrations. Attendees will include select media, customers, dealers, vehicle upfitters, suppliers and local leadership.

“We are now in the final stages of vehicle production readiness and look forward to customer deliveries,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive, Inc. “We are excited to open up the Tunica assembly plant for tours and vehicle demonstrations.”

Mullen’s commercial assembly plant in Tunica includes over 120,000 square feet and is situated on over 100 acres. The facility is focused on production of Class 1 and Class 3 commercial EV vehicles.