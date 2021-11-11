New Fast Orange Antibacterial Pumice Hand Cleaner

Click Here to Read More

Fast Orange is one of the most trusted hand cleaners used by professional automotive technicians and DIYers. While cleaning grease and grime remains important, technicians are now also tasked with eliminating germs. Formulated using premium grade surfactants and pumice, along with primary ingredients found in antibacterial hand soap, Fast Orange Antibacterial Pumice Hand Cleaner is the only hand cleaner capable of handling both grease and germs.

Antibacterial agents are not the only improvement featured in Fast Orange Antibacterial Pumice Hand Cleaner. Ben Grueser, Associate Marketing Manager for Permatex, notes, “We know that cleaning power is still what matters most to many professionals, so we made this our most powerful grease fighter yet.” Grueser also noted this new level of performance was achieved without the use of harsh ingredients such as mineral spirits, commonly found in other hand cleaners.