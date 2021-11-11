 New Fast Orange Antibacterial Pumice Hand Cleaner
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

Products

on

New Fast Orange Antibacterial Pumice Hand Cleaner

on

Dana Introduces Spicer Life Series Plus U-Joints

on

HinderRUST Ends Corrosion In Ethanol Gasoline Storage Systems

on

KBS Coatings All-In-One Kit Protects From Rust, Corrosion
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

TrakMotive HD Xtreme CV Axles (VIDEO) Video
play

TrakMotive HD Xtreme CV Axles (VIDEO)

Accessory Drive Belt Service and Science (VIDEO) Video
play

Accessory Drive Belt Service and Science (VIDEO)

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Advertisement

Trending Now

Stainless Steel Did Not Kill The Exhaust Repair

Undercar: Stainless Steel Did Not Kill The Exhaust Repair
Subaru CVT Transmission Diagnostics

Undercar: Subaru CVT Transmission Diagnostics
LTF and STF Fuel Trim Codes P0170, P0175, P0172, P0174

Underhood: LTF and STF Fuel Trim Codes P0170, P0175, P0172, P0174
Brake Rotor Quality Check

Undercar: Brake Rotor Quality Check
Don’t Back Down When Recommending Ride Control

Undercar: Don’t Back Down When Recommending Ride Control
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics diesel Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford General Motors (GM) Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Products

New Fast Orange Antibacterial Pumice Hand Cleaner

Coming in 2022, this heavy-duty hand cleaner will include antibacterial agents.

Advertisement
 

on

Permatexwill be introducing Fast Orange Antibacterial Pumice Hand Cleaner, a heavy-duty hand cleaner, which includes antibacterial agents capable of killing 99% of germs.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Fast Orange is one of the most trusted hand cleaners used by professional automotive technicians and DIYers. While cleaning grease and grime remains important, technicians are now also tasked with eliminating germs. Formulated using premium grade surfactants and pumice, along with primary ingredients found in antibacterial hand soap, Fast Orange Antibacterial Pumice Hand Cleaner is the only hand cleaner capable of handling both grease and germs.

Antibacterial agents are not the only improvement featured in Fast Orange Antibacterial Pumice Hand Cleaner. Ben Grueser, Associate Marketing Manager for Permatex, notes, “We know that cleaning power is still what matters most to many professionals, so we made this our most powerful grease fighter yet.” Grueser also noted this new level of performance was achieved without the use of harsh ingredients such as mineral spirits, commonly found in other hand cleaners.

Advertisement

Fast Orange Antibacterial Pumice Hand Cleaner will be available in 7.5 oz. and 15 oz. squeeze bottles. The new hand cleaner is expected to launch in Q1 of 2022.

For more info: permatex.com

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Products: First Brands Group Adds New Centric Part Numbers

Products: QualCast 2021 Valvetrain Kits

Products: Rotary Introduces Tablet-Operated Wheel Alignment System

Products: Continental Introduces OEM Fuel Injectors For Import Models

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician