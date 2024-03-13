 Nikola Corporation Names New CFO

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
EV Bizz

Nikola Corporation Names New CFO

Thomas Okray joins the company's executive team as chief financial officer.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

Nikola Corporation, global provider of zero-emissions transportation and energy supply and infrastructure solutions via the HYLA brand, announced the appointment of Thomas “Tom” B. Okray to the company’s executive team as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Related Articles

This marks Okray’s fourth tenure as CFO of a public company, according to Nikola. Previously, Okray served as executive vice president and CFO at Eaton Corporation, senior vice president and CFO at Grainger, and EVP and CFO at Advance Auto Parts. 

“Tom’s depth of financial expertise, cultivated over four decades, will play a crucial role as we expand our supply base and profitably scale our business,” said Nikola President and CEO, Stephen Girsky. “Tom will not only complete our executive team, but also help to solidify our foundation for success as we continue to reshape the trucking industry and drive decarbonization forward.”

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

Chrysler Unveils Chrysler Halcyon Autonomous EV Concept

The automaker will launch its first battery-electric vehicle in 2025 and will feature an all-electric portfolio in 2028.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

Chrysler recently unveiled the Chrysler Halcyon Concept, a fully electrified autonomous EV. Previously, the brand revealed the Chrysler Portal Concept in 2017, the Chrysler Airflow Concept in 2022 and the Chrysler Synthesis Cockpit Demonstrator in 2023.

“The Halcyon showcases innovative and sustainable mobility solutions that embrace technology and offer value to customers while delivering Harmony in Motion,” Chris Feuell, Chrysler brand CEO – Stellantis said.

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
USPS to Buy Six Canoo EVs

The Postal Service will take delivery of six right-hand drive versions of Lifestyle Delivery Vehicle 190 in Q1 2024.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
CITGO Enters EV Space with Pilot Program Launch

The CITGO location on 11 Mile Road in Michigan now offers both regular transportation fuel and EV charging stations.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Stellantis Increasing Production of Electric Drive Modules

The company will add EDM production in Szentgotthard, Hungary, targeted to begin in late 2026.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Volvo EX90 Debuts at Canadian International Auto Show

The Swedish brand’s seven-seat, fully electric SUV represents a new era of safety for Volvo Cars.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

Duke Energy Launches EV Charger Rental Program in NC

The Charger Solution program offers a range of charger options and guides customers through evaluating charging station options.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
GM, Honda Begin Volume Production of Fuel Cell Systems

GM and Honda will produce fuel cells that will be two-thirds less expensive compared to Honda’s 2019 Clarity fuel cell.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
EV Charging Network IONNA Begins Operations in North America

IONNA is a joint venture between BMW, GM, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz and Stellantis.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
BorgWarner Strengthens eMotor Business with XPeng

The company’s eMotor rotor will be used on the X9 MPV, as well as XPeng’s next electric B-class sedan.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff