Nikola Corporation Names New CFO

Nikola Corporation, global provider of zero-emissions transportation and energy supply and infrastructure solutions via the HYLA brand, announced the appointment of Thomas “Tom” B. Okray to the company’s executive team as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

This marks Okray’s fourth tenure as CFO of a public company, according to Nikola. Previously, Okray served as executive vice president and CFO at Eaton Corporation, senior vice president and CFO at Grainger, and EVP and CFO at Advance Auto Parts.

“Tom’s depth of financial expertise, cultivated over four decades, will play a crucial role as we expand our supply base and profitably scale our business,” said Nikola President and CEO, Stephen Girsky. “Tom will not only complete our executive team, but also help to solidify our foundation for success as we continue to reshape the trucking industry and drive decarbonization forward.”