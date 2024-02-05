Nikola Energy Appoints Ole Hoefelmann President

Nikola Corporation global provider of zero-emissions transportation and energy supply and infrastructure solutions, via its HYLA brand, announced the appointment of Ole Hoefelmann as president of the Nikola Energy division, effective February 5, 2024.

A 30-plus year veteran of the hydrogen business, including decades in executive positions at Air Liquide and a stint at Plug Power, Hoefelmann most recently served as Nikola’s global head of infrastructure operations, where he led the reorganization of the HYLA-brand hydrogen refueling infrastructure.

Hoefelmann will continue to expand this work as president of Nikola Energy, where he will oversee the company’s energy business, including supply strategy, technology, dispensing and development, according to Nikola Corporation.

“Ole is a highly regarded international executive from the energy sector with an impeccable resume. In a few short months, he has helped the company make considerable strides in creating its hydrogen highway, starting in California, with plans to expand across the U.S. and Canada,” said Nikola President and CEO, Steve Girsky. “As our hydrogen fuel cell electric truck sales increase in 2024, it’s important that our energy efforts are commensurate. We are confident that our customers will benefit from Ole’s expertise and service-oriented mentality.”