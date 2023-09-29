 Nikola Launches Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Truck

Nikola said its electric truck features a range of up to 500 miles and an estimated fueling time as low as 20 minutes.

Nikola Corporation, global provider of zero-emissions transportation and energy supply and infrastructure solutions, via its HYLA brand, announced a significant milestone today as it celebrated the commercial launch of the Nikola hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle at its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Coolidge, Ariz.

The ceremony was attended by fleet customers, dealers from Nikola’s sales and service network, government officials, prominent Phoenix business and community leaders and the dedicated Nikola team, all of whom played a pivotal role in making this achievement possible, Nikola said.

The event also included remarks from Nikola executives and Sandra Watson, president and CEO of Arizona Commerce Authority, truck and hydrogen demonstrations, sustainability impact overviews, production line tours and informal technology Q&As with Nikola engineers on hydrogen safety, the HYLA ecosystem and the Nikola human machine interface system.

“Today, we mark the official commercial launch of our advanced technology hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks into the North American marketplace. It’s a testament to the relentless `can do’ attitude of our team and is a step closer to realizing our vision of sustainable and efficient transportation,” said Steve Girsky, Nikola president and chief executive officer. “As we head into the fourth quarter, we are focused on delivering our trucks at scale and securing our position as pioneers in the hydrogen refueling ecosystem to support our customers.”

Nikola said its ground-breaking hydrogen fuel cell electric truck features a range of up to 500 miles and an estimated fueling time as low as 20 minutes.* “This truck is expected to have among the longest ranges of all commercially available zero tailpipe emission Class 8 trucks, with versatile applications ranging from drayage and intermodal to metro-regional truckload and less-than-truckload to certain specialized hauling use cases,” the company added.

Progressing steadily toward its strategic goals, Nikola and its dealers have received 223 non-binding orders for its hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks from 23 customers, according to the company. Notable fleet operators such as J.B. HuntAJR Trucking, Biagi Bros. and TTSI, are among the growing list of customers committing to the future of sustainable trucking.

* Refueling time estimate depends on the characteristics of the hydrogen fueling location, including fueling hardware and software protocol, fuel quantity, and fueling conditions, according to Nikola.

