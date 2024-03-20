 Piedmont Lithium Appoints New Board Director

Piedmont Lithium Appoints New Board Director

Currently the chair and CEO of Cumberland Additive, Inc., Hickton was appointed to the Piedmont board effective March 14.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Published:

Piedmont Lithium, global supplier of lithium resources to the U.S. electric vehicle (“EV”) supply chain, announced the appointment of Dawne Hickton to its Board of Directors, effective March 14, 2024.

Hickton currently serves as the chair and CEO of Cumberland Additive, Inc., a metal additive manufacturer of solutions for the aerospace, defense, energy and space markets.

Hickton is an accomplished leader in the aerospace, energy and metals industries, adding to the extensive manufacturing expertise of the directors and further diversifying the Board’s executive, operational and strategic guidance to the Company, Piedmont Lithium said.

Hickton brings decades of corporate leadership experience to her position on Piedmont’s Board, as well as a history of operational, commercial, financial and strategic success, according to the company.

