No Lifeguards To Save MindGames Players This Week

Well, sometimes the clue isn’t much of a clue… That’s obviously the case with this episode of “Don’t Guess The Car,” in which a record number of entrants made a record number of wrong guesses. It wasn’t the Chevy Bolt (nor was it the Volt); it wasn’t the F-150 Lightning or the Tesla or the Charger or even the Henney Killowatt…

The answer to this weeks’s puzzle was the Fisker Ocean, and, look…we get why there was a chance for confusion. to soothe any hard feelings, we put everyone who entered the contest into this week’s drawing for one of 8 randomly selected to receive a $10 McDonalds Gift Card. We only drew 8 random cards because 2 of this weeks entries WERE correct. High-fives to Dwayne Washburn, instructor at Guilford Technical Community College in Jamestown, NC and Peter Schwartzott, instructor at Southern Westchester BOCES in Rye Brook NY, who both answered correctly.

As for the rest of you, the guesses had us laughing. Hope you enjoy your winnings.

• Brayden Keller, Century College, White Bear Lake, MN

• Matt Klug, North Central Technical College, Wausau, WI

• Tom Bartrige, North Pocono High School, Covington Twp., PA

• Steven Roches, Los Angeles Trade Technical College, Los Angeles, CA

• Jason Allen, Ivy Tech Community College, Valparaiso, IN

• Mark Konzelman, Northshore Technical Community College, Lacombe, LA

• Paul Petretee, Spokane Community College, Spokane, WA

Up next is a bonus Guess The Tool. It should be pretty easy, but then again, we’ve said that before! So good luck! Get it right and you’ll be entered into the next Gift Card drawing. Contest deadline is midnight, Sunday, February 4, 2024.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Answers are posted weekly.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.