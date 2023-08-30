 Report: Inflation Reduction Act Sparks Surge in EV Investment

Report: Inflation Reduction Act Sparks Surge in EV Investment

Manufacturers have announced more than $80 billion in EV and EV charging investments since the IRA passed.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

new report by the Environmental Defense Fund and WSP USA finds that a year after its passage, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) has catalyzed investment and job growth in the EV market.

Manufacturers have announced over $165 billion in concrete investment in U.S. EV and EV battery manufacturing facilities in the last eight years. More than half of that (56%) has happened in the last year, since the IRA passage. In addition, manufacturers have announced more than 179,000 new direct U.S. EV-related jobs in the same timeframe, almost half of which were announced last year.

The investments are expected to create more than 800,000 additional jobs across the country, although 10 states account for 88 percent of investments.

The states with the greatest levels of investment include:

  • Georgia – $31.5 billion in EV investments;
  • Michigan – $18.9 billion;
  • Tennessee – $18.4 billion.

Georgia’s announced investments have more than doubled since the last version of the report in March. Michigan and Tennessee have each added billions in additional near-term investments and thousands of jobs since the earlier report.

Four more states have more than $10 billion each in announced investments – South Carolina, Nevada, Kentucky and North Carolina. Each of those states now also has between 10,000 and 20,000 announced new jobs.

Ohio, Arizona and Indiana round out the top 10 states with more than $9 billion in announced investments each. Arizona’s announced investments increased by 260 percent from March – from $3.7 billion to $9.7 billion.

