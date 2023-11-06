 Right Or Wrong, New Crossword Glitch Blamed On Computers

If you tried to complete this week's crossword puzzle and couldn't, we're all blaming it on the robots. Pass it on.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

For all of you gamers out there who gave a valiant attempt at completing this week’s Crossword Puzzle for Tomorrow’s Technician’s MindGames, may we suggest you try again. Unfortunately, it was brought to our attention that during the creation of this week’s puzzle a random space was inserted into a clue, making one 8-letter word unexplainably and impossibly a 9-letter word.

Complete the CORRECT Crossword Puzzle Here

We’re sorry to blame this problem on our future AI overlords but no one around here at MindGames Central was willing to take credit (or blame) for the problem. The good news is, our computers aren’t self-aware enough yet to punish us – we hope. The other good news? You have another chance to enter the contest for a $10 McDonald’s Gift Card.

Just click here to take another stab at this week’s Crossword Puzzle. Complete it in one sitting and you’ll be entered into the next Gift Card drawing. Sure, the entries are housed in the Matrix but what else can possibly go wrong?The contest deadline is midnight, Sunday, November 12, 2023.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Answers are posted weekly.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

