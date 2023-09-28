RVshare, Grounded to Launch Electric RV Rental Program

RVshare, a community for RV owners and renters, debuted a new partnership with electric RV startup, Grounded, to bring an electric recreational vehicle rental program to the Detroit market. These rentals are available exclusively on RVshare, making Grounded RVs the first electric vehicle fleet on the platform.

This program, which is also supported by the Michigan Office for Future Mobility and Electrification (OFME), will provide sustainable travel options for travelers via a fleet of E-RVs available for daily hire. Renters will also be able to provide firsthand feedback that will help refine and improve future iterations of the E-RV program and product development, RVshare said.

Grounded said its “G1 models” are built with zero-emissions technology, fulfilling broader sustainability goals that align with the mission of the OFME, and for an affordable cost. All three G1 electric camper vans will be available exclusively on RVshare starting at $199 for a 24-hour period.

“The partnership between RVshare and Grounded marks a significant step in RV innovation,” says RVshare’s CEO Jon Gray. “It is exciting to give customers access to the very first fleet of electric recreational vehicles to rent for a weekend of camping or a Big 10 tailgate. We look forward to seeing how interested parties test drive these units.”