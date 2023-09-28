 RVshare, Grounded to Launch Electric RV Rental Program

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrows Technician
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
EV Bizz

RVshare, Grounded to Launch Electric RV Rental Program

RVshare's electric recreational vehicle rental program will debut in the Detroit market.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

RVshare, a community for RV owners and renters, debuted a new partnership with electric RV startup, Grounded, to bring an electric recreational vehicle rental program to the Detroit market. These rentals are available exclusively on RVshare, making Grounded RVs the first electric vehicle fleet on the platform.

Related Articles

This program, which is also supported by the Michigan Office for Future Mobility and Electrification (OFME), will provide sustainable travel options for travelers via a fleet of E-RVs available for daily hire. Renters will also be able to provide firsthand feedback that will help refine and improve future iterations of the E-RV program and product development, RVshare said.

Grounded said its “G1 models” are built with zero-emissions technology, fulfilling broader sustainability goals that align with the mission of the OFME, and for an affordable cost. All three G1 electric camper vans will be available exclusively on RVshare starting at $199 for a 24-hour period.

“The partnership between RVshare and Grounded marks a significant step in RV innovation,” says RVshare’s CEO Jon Gray. “It is exciting to give customers access to the very first fleet of electric recreational vehicles to rent for a weekend of camping or a Big 10 tailgate. We look forward to seeing how interested parties test drive these units.”

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

AISIN Spotlights Electrification Tech at Detroit Auto Show

AISIN’s expanded booth will include a mini EV demo car, connected solutions, eAxle and more.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

AISIN Corporation, announced it will showcase a series of technologies for electrification and a zero-emissions automotive future at the 2023 Detroit Auto Show, Sept. 13-15, at Huntington Place in Detroit.

The AISIN booth, located in the concourse near the iconic Joe Louis bronze statue, will be expanded to include AISIN’s Connected and Sharing Solutions division, which will display technologies designed to enhance vehicle navigation, safety and V2V connectivity, the company said.

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
Survey: 54% of Gas Vehicle Drivers Ready to Embrace Electric

The study also found that 58% of drivers interested in purchasing or leasing an EV are motivated by environmental concerns.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Blink Charging Announces ‘World EV Day’ Charity Initiative

The company will donate profits from its UK chargers, emphasizing the positive effect EV adoption can have on air quality.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Eaton Rebrands Vehicle Group & eMobility Businesses

Eaton said its newly formed Mobility Group will help meet the evolving needs of both its ICE and EV customers.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
EVgo Expands Autocharge+ Compatibility to Include Rivian

With the addition of Rivian, there are now 30 eligible vehicle models that can be enrolled in Autocharge+.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

Electrify America Unveils 75MW Solar Glow 1 Project

At peak capacity, the power drawn from the project is equivalent to charging 500 EVs simultaneously.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Clarios to Acquire Paragon’s Battery Unit

The investment aligns with the company’s focus on low-voltage vehicle architecture and systems.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
EVgo, Amazon Launch EV Charger Navigation Experience

Drivers with Alexa-enabled vehicles and others with Echo Auto can now ask Alexa to help them find a nearby charging station.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Report: Inflation Reduction Act Sparks Surge in EV Investment

Manufacturers have announced more than $80 billion in EV and EV charging investments since the IRA passed.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff