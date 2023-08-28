Schneider Adds More BEVs to Southern California Fleet

Schneider National Inc., a multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services, is now running two Lonestar Specialty Vehicles battery electric terminal tractors, further advancing the company’s commitment to lowering carbon emissions and expanding its electric fleet, now at a total of 94 vehicles.

The Lonestar S22 terminal electric tractors (also known as yard spotters in the industry) are used to move trailers at Schneider’s Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., cross dock. The tractors replaced two diesel unit, the company said. Each tractor can run for a 24-hour period before needing to be recharged and a full charge takes an estimated hour and a half.

“Implementing these tractors is a massive achievement as we move toward operating zero emission vehicles at scale,” said Jake VandeLoo, Schneider’s vice president of equipment engineering. “Adding the units is part of our efforts to reduce the carbon footprint.”

The new tractors will save an estimated 35 tons of CO2 per truck each year.

“Scaling an electrified fleet requires intensive preparation,” said Lonestar President Jay Simmons. “Terminal tractors ensure the barrier to entry is smooth as they are either restricted to yard operations or very short shuttles. When charging is performed on breaks and shift changes in the yard, ‘range anxiety’ and other infrastructure complications associated with over-the-road vehicles are eliminated. Schneider’s deployment in California is nothing short of impressive, and we are so excited to be a part of this success story and look forward to helping Schneider accomplish their future sustainability goals.”

Schneider’s collaboration with Lonestar is another investment to support the company’s long-term sustainability goals and continuous growth of its electric fleet, now one of the largest in North America, according to the company.