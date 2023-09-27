 SEMA 2023 to Explore Future Vehicle Propulsion

SEMA 2023 to Explore Future Vehicle Propulsion

The new EV & Future Propulsion area at SEMA will include over 75 vehicles highlighting the future of automotive innovation.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

The SEMA FutureTech Studio, a new exhibit at the 2023 SEMA Show, will give attendees an opportunity to learn about what the future of vehicle propulsion may look like. Located in Central Hall, the SEMA FutureTech Studio will be part of the new “EV & Future Propulsion” section that evolved from the SEMA Electrified exhibit at recent SEMA Shows.

Through various spotlights and showcases, the new immersive show environment will feature parts and equipment that cater to the new technology, as well as vehicles that will highlight how these are employed. The exhibit will also include a SEMA Education stage, named FutureTech live, where industry leaders will discuss different propulsion technologies, including EV, hybrid, hydrogen, alternative fuels and other advancements in technology.

Additionally, the new EV & Future Propulsion area will include more than 15 exhibitor booths showcasing parts and tools that cater to this emerging technology, and over 75 vehicles will help highlight the future of automotive innovation.

