EV Bizz

StoreDot Introduces Extreme Fast Charging Concept Vehicle

The company's I-Beam XFC includes a proprietary "100in5" cell technology, which enables charging 100 miles of range in just five minutes.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

StoreDot unveiled a concept for taking extreme fast charging (XFC) capability from the cell to the vehicle level with its new I-Beam XFC concept, a cell-to-pack (CTP) design that it said will accelerate the integration of XFC into EVs.

StoreDot said at the core of the I-Beam XFC sits its proprietary “100in5” cell technology, which enables charging 100 miles of range in just five minutes. StoreDot’s 100in5 electrodes are assembled into its new I-Beam XFC cells, which it said are designed to be incorporated directly into the battery pack.

While standard cell-to-pack architectures aim to improve range and energy density, StoreDot said it is also focusing on extreme fast charging with its I-Beam XFC concept.

The I-Beam XFC patented Structural Cooling concept is embedded into the structure of each cell, preventing localized hot spots and maintaining uniform temperatures across the battery pack, enabling it to accept the ultra-high currents required for fast charging, with minimal system overhead, according to StoreDot.

While still a concept, StoreDot said it’s already secured several patents around I-Beam XFC’s architecture.

This year, StoreDot said it will continue its path to commercialization. The company recently announced it’s preparing for anticipated milestones in 2024 including plans to demonstrate the world’s first EV equipped with XFC technology, shipping prismatic B-samples to OEMs and expanding operations in the US.

