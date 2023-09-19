 Study: Cross-Industry Partnerships Increase BEV Purchases

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrows Technician
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
EV Bizz

Study: Cross-Industry Partnerships Increase BEV Purchases

Escalent’s study found consumers were more likely to purchase a BEV if a carmaker partnered with a tech brand.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

e likely to consider purchasing a BEV when the automaker has a partnership with a charging or technology brand, according to Escalent’s latest EVForward study findings. These types of partnerships provide automakers with the opportunity to attract new customers and improve on core BEV attributes, Escalent said.

Related Articles

The study found that BEV purchase consideration would increase by an average of 29% if a preferred automaker partnered with one of the top five public charging brands, and 22% if it partnered with one of the top five technology brands.

These are the latest findings of the 2023 Brand DeepDive report from EVForward, a large, comprehensive study of the next generation of electric vehicle buyers. The research program was developed in 2019 by Escalent, a data analytics and advisory firm with experience counseling global automotive companies. The EVForward Brand DeepDive explores the next generation of EV buyers’ perceptions of auto, charge network and tech brands and how those perceptions interact.

Public Charging Brands

The study found that more than half of new-car buyers (54%) do not have a preferred charge point operator (CPO). Of those who have a preference, 29% of new-car buyers prefer Tesla and only a small proportion prefer charging brands such as ChargePoint (4%) and Electrify America (3%), among others. Nearly three in four new-car buyers would be very or somewhat likely to use a CPO that is the preferred partner of their primary vehicle brand.

“With charging being a key concern for consumers, if an OEM were to partner with a charging network, many of those concerns may dwindle and result in an improved charging experience,” said K.C. Boyce, automotive, mobility and energy vice president at Escalent. “A partnership could take the form of custom charging programs or membership privileges and discounts. OEMs have an advantageous negotiating position with CPOs, since partnering with an OEM would likely result in a broad boost to that CPO’s brand strength and customer recognition.”

Technology Brands

Nearly all technology brands achieve universal familiarity among new-car buyers, with brands such as Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Samsung, Sony and Uber achieving nearly 100% recognition. However, most tech brands achieve little association with BEVs, with only 11% of new-car buyers on average associating any one of the tech brands tested with BEVs.

EV intenders are more likely to think that Apple (56%), Google (50%), Microsoft (49%), Intel (47%), Samsung (39%) and Sony (28%) would be good partners for an existing automaker in the design of a future BEV, which is encouraging for existing OEM partnerships such as Google-Polestar, Google-Volvo and Sony-Honda.

“Automakers should consider these types of partnerships to attract new customers and improve perceptions of core BEV attributes around innovation and technology,” said Nikki Stern, senior insights manager on Escalent’s Automotive & Mobility team. “Most technology brand partnerships increased BEV purchase consideration among new-car buyers; however, brands like Facebook and Uber negatively impacted purchase consideration. When deciding which technology company to partner with, automakers need to carefully consider consumer sentiment before locking in a deal that has the potential to stifle sales.”

Brand Dynamics

Tesla is competition for both mainstream and luxury brands, with the Tesla brand having the strongest awareness of its BEV offerings out of all 52 automakers tested. Tesla is the number one brand that luxury owners would consider purchasing a BEV from, and the number two brand from which mainstream owners would consider purchasing a BEV.

Mainstream EV Intender Top Five BEV Brand Consideration

  • Toyota (55%)
  • Tesla (50%)
  • Honda (44%)
  • Ford (41%)
  • Chevrolet (32%)

Luxury EV Intender Top Five BEV Brand Consideration

  • Tesla (56%)
  • Mercedes-Benz (47%)
  • Audi (44%)
  • BMW (43%)
  • Lexus (43%)

“OEMs previously included Tesla as an anomaly that was outside of their competitive set, but now legacy OEMs need to consider the Tesla brand carefully as legacy OEMs develop new EV products,” added Stern. “With cities, regions and companies making goals to go all in on BEVs in the coming years, it’s a race among automakers to see who can win the largest share of the market with EV adopters.”

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

Electrify America Unveils 75MW Solar Glow 1 Project

At peak capacity, the power drawn from the project is equivalent to charging 500 EVs simultaneously.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Electrify America announced the start of commercial operations for the new 75 Megawatt (MW) Electrify America Solar Glow 1 solar photovoltaic renewable energy generation project in San Bernardino County, CA. Electrify America Solar Glow 1 is the result of a 15-year virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) with developer Terra-Gen.

The company said this investment is expected to generate 75MW at peak solar capacity, which is comparable to the power drawn by 500 EVs charging at once at an average speed of 150 kilowatts. The total annual production is projected at 225 Gigawatt-hours (GWh).

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
Clarios to Acquire Paragon’s Battery Unit

The investment aligns with the company’s focus on low-voltage vehicle architecture and systems.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
EVgo, Amazon Launch EV Charger Navigation Experience

Drivers with Alexa-enabled vehicles and others with Echo Auto can now ask Alexa to help them find a nearby charging station.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Report: Inflation Reduction Act Sparks Surge in EV Investment

Manufacturers have announced more than $80 billion in EV and EV charging investments since the IRA passed.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
GM Expands V2H Bidirectional Charging in EV Range

GM says expanding access to vehicle-to-home technology will allow customers to experience even more EV benefits.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

HV/EV Battery Pack Replacements

It is difficult to say when a battery pack will need to be replaced.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Schneider Adds More BEVs to Southern California Fleet

The investment marks Schneider’s commitment to lower carbon emissions and expand its electric fleet.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Siemens Looks to Bring 5G Electrification to the Americas

Siemens has joined the Curiosity Lab smart city ecosystem in Peachtree Corners, Georgia, to leverage 5G technology.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Hyundai Mobis to Exhibit at IAA Mobility 2023

The company will display 20+ production-ready advancements in electrification and auto components at the event.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff