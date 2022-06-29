Underhood: ABS Diagnostics
Summer PopQuiz Takes No Vacation
Livin’ may be easy but June’s MindGames contest turns out to be a little more challenging.
What’s more exciting than enjoying summer break? Winning a prize for getting a perfect score on the June Pop Quiz. Just by answering all the questions correctly, you were thrown into the hopper with other braniacs for a chance to win a $10 McDonalds gift card. Thanks to BCA Bearings by NTN for sponsoring our contests!
Here’s who came out of there a winner!
• Armen Nazarian, NEISD Automotive Technology Academy, San Antonio, TX
• Michael Godson, Clark College, Vancouver, WA
• Lee DeRouen, College St. Vocational Center, Lake Charles, LA
• Dwayne Washburn, Guilford Technical Community College, Jamestown, NC
• Lou Spinelli, Delaware Technical Community College, Stanton, DE
• Jason Felton, Nashua Community College, Nashua, NH
• Robert Moore, Mooresville High School, Mooresville, NC
• Steven Marques, PNW BOCES, Yorktown Hts., NY
• Jason Anderson, Okeechobee High School, Okeechobee, FL
• Tony Weichans, Shaw High School, East Cleveland, OH
Not a winner this time? Try again today! This week’s contest is our popular Guess The Tool contest. Can you figure out what tool is represented by our pictogram? If so, you might be a winner! The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight, July 3, 2022.
MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every week.
Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.