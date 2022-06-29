 Summer PopQuiz Takes No Vacation
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Summer PopQuiz Takes No Vacation

on

The Changing Vehicle Ownership Cycle

on

June Guess The Car Winners 'Tacoma' Prize

on

The OE vs. Aftermarket Glass Debate: A New Twist
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

EPA vs California Emissions Packages (VIDEO) Video
play

EPA vs California Emissions Packages (VIDEO)

Cooling System: Hose Inspection and Replacement Video
play

Cooling System: Hose Inspection and Replacement

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Advertisement

Trending Now

ABS Diagnostics

Underhood: ABS Diagnostics
Tesla Model 3 TPMS Service

Undercar: Tesla Model 3 TPMS Service
Boosted Diesels: Inside Turbo Systems and Nitrous Combos

Underhood: Boosted Diesels: Inside Turbo Systems and Nitrous Combos
Mercedes-Benz Air Suspension

Undercar: Mercedes-Benz Air Suspension
Auto Pros Visit A&M Auto Service, Pineville, NC

Auto Pros on the Road: Auto Pros Visit A&M Auto Service, Pineville, NC
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment AMSOIL ase AVI B'laster Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle Mind Games mindgames NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Winner Wednesday WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Career

Summer PopQuiz Takes No Vacation

Livin’ may be easy but June’s MindGames contest turns out to be a little more challenging.
Advertisement
 

on

What’s more exciting than enjoying summer break? Winning a prize for getting a perfect score on the June Pop Quiz. Just by answering all the questions correctly, you were thrown into the hopper with other braniacs for a chance to win a $10 McDonalds gift card. Thanks to BCA Bearings by NTN for sponsoring our contests!

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Here’s who came out of there a winner!

Armen Nazarian, NEISD Automotive Technology Academy, San Antonio, TX
Michael Godson, Clark College, Vancouver, WA
Lee DeRouen, College St. Vocational Center, Lake Charles, LA
Dwayne Washburn, Guilford Technical Community College, Jamestown, NC
Lou Spinelli, Delaware Technical Community College, Stanton, DE
• Jason Felton, Nashua Community College, Nashua, NH
• Robert Moore, Mooresville High School, Mooresville, NC
• Steven Marques, PNW BOCES, Yorktown Hts., NY
Jason Anderson, Okeechobee High School, Okeechobee, FL
• Tony Weichans, Shaw High School, East Cleveland, OH

Advertisement

Not a winner this time? Try again today! This week’s contest is our popular Guess The Tool contest. Can you figure out what tool is represented by our pictogram? If so, you might be a winner! The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight, July 3, 2022.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every week.

Advertisement

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

Advertisement
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

Career: Correct ‘Guess The Tool’ Entries Flood MindGames Mailbox

Career: End-Of-Year Pop Quiz Proves Challenging

Training: LED Lighting – What Are the OES Doing and What Can You Do?

Career: May ‘Guess The Car’ Winners Ride The Bull

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician