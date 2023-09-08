Survey: 54% of Gas Vehicle Drivers Ready to Embrace Electric

VinFast, a Vietnamese EV manufacturer that recently began selling its VF 8 electric SUV in California, and The Harris Poll, a global market research firm, announced the results of a new survey examining U.S. drivers’ beliefs, experiences and behaviors surrounding electric vehicles. The nationally representative study, commissioned by VinFast and conducted online in July 2023 amongst more than 1,800 American drivers ages 18 and over, found that while about one in 10 American drivers (9%) currently drive an electric vehicle today, a staggering 54% of gas-powered vehicle drivers would be interested in making an EV their next purchase or lease.

These findings indicate that U.S. consumer interest in EV vehicles has doubled year-over-year, the companies said. A survey conducted by AAA in July 2022 reported that 25% of Americans said they would be likely to buy an electric vehicle for their next auto purchase.

Furthermore, this year’s survey found that 84% of current EV drivers say they would be interested in again purchasing or leasing an EV for their next vehicle, suggesting that the majority of new vehicles on the road could be electric within the next purchase cycle if manufacturers address consumers’ concerns.

Key findings from the survey include:

54% of gas-powered vehicle drivers would be likely to purchase or lease an EV from a new automotive brand if it offered all the features they need.

85% of current EV drivers would be likely to purchase or lease an EV from a new automotive brand if it offered all the features they needed.

Some of the key features drivers say are among the most important to them if purchasing or leasing an EV include affordability (58%), convenient/easy to charge (54%), safety (45%), warranty and service (35%), driving technology (23%) and visual design (16%).

48% of drivers would like to see more availability of seating options from EV manufacturers, followed by more storage (47%), body styles (46%) and colors (17%).

74% of drivers believe high-quality vehicles are more likely to come with longer warranties than low-quality vehicles.

76% of drivers say they would be more likely to purchase or lease an EV if it offered an extended or unlimited warranty on the battery.

21% of gas-powered vehicle drivers cite limited car and/or battery warranty as something that has prevented them from purchasing or leasing an EV.

54% of gas-powered vehicle drivers say affordability is one reason that has prevented them from purchasing or leasing an EV.

62% of drivers interested in purchasing or leasing an EV would do so to save money on gas.

58% of drivers interested in purchasing or leasing an EV are motivated to do so to help the environment.

70% of drivers agree that EVs are important in creating a green future.

This survey was conducted online in the US by The Harris Poll on behalf of Acceleration Community of Companies (ACC) from July 26-28, 2023, among 1,828 drivers ages 18 and older, of whom 146 currently drive an electric vehicle (EV) and 1,587 drive a gas-powered vehicle (and not an EV). Harris Poll online surveys’ sampling precision is measured using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within + 2.7 percentage points using a 95% confidence level.