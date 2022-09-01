TechForce Launches Campaign Promoting Skilled Trade Careers

TechForce Foundation, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit, has launched its “Because I’m a Tech” campaign. Timed to align with Labor Day, the campaign celebrates skilled trades and promotes this career path. “Because I’m a Tech” shares technicians’ testimonials across industry sectors, from auto, diesel and collision repair to aviation, restoration, marine, welding and motorsports, highlighting the fulfilling lifestyles afforded by tech careers.

Advertisement

Once the “Because I’m a Tech” campaign sparks a person’s interest they are encouraged to join TechForce, the first and only gamified social network for aspiring and working technicians. Designed by and for Gen Z, it connects them with a community of peers, employers and schools. The free platform fuels their interest and passion while supporting their career journey with everything from games/prizes, events, schools and scholarships to training, internships and jobs. “As part of TechForce’s workforce development initiative to Power the Technician Workforce, ‘Because I’m a Tech’ showcases the attractive lifestyle and secure economic potential of this profession. These careers are no longer ‘blue collar,’ but ‘new collar’, high tech and in high demand,” said Jennifer Maher, TechForce CEO. “Thousands of technician students, working techs and educators are already taking full advantage of the fun and free resources available in the TechForce career network because it offers what they need to turbocharge their futures.”

Advertisement

Some of the companies participating in this campaign by showcasing technicians and their passion for this profession include Advance Auto Parts, AutoZone, CRC Industries, Ford Motor Company, Pennzoil, Penske Truck Leasing, and WD-40 Company, as well as TechForce Celebrity Ambassadors Bogi Lateiner, Julia Landauer and The Humble Mechanic. More than 30% of the people active in TechForce are women which is a big deal considering that less than 3% of working techs are women. Participants earn points and prizes by accessing training, games, events and more. Students and educators from two schools NASCAR Tech and EVIT have already earned over a million points each.

Advertisement