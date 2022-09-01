 TechForce Launches Campaign Promoting Skilled Trade Careers
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

TechForce Launches Campaign Promoting Skilled Trade Careers

on

MindGames - August Pop Quiz Winners Announced

on

Brake Shims Course Available on T2U

on

Upcoming Livestream: Lowering Springs and Lift Kits
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Always Vacuum Before Replacing Air Filters (VIDEO) Video
play

Always Vacuum Before Replacing Air Filters (VIDEO)

Fuel Pump Replacement Prep (VIDEO) Video
play

Fuel Pump Replacement Prep (VIDEO)

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Advertisement

Trending Now

Timing The BMW N53 And N54

Underhood: Timing The BMW N53 And N54
7 Brake Myths Busted

Undercar: 7 Brake Myths Busted
Understanding Aisin Warner Transmissions

Undercar: Understanding Aisin Warner Transmissions
Diagnosing Electronically Controlled Thermostats

Underhood: Diagnosing Electronically Controlled Thermostats
How To Turn Off The TPMS Light

Undercar: How To Turn Off The TPMS Light
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment AMSOIL ase ase certification AVI B'laster Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Winner Wednesday WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Career

TechForce Launches Campaign Promoting Skilled Trade Careers

The “Because I’m a Tech” campaign celebrates skilled trades and promotes the career path.
 

on

TechForce Foundation, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit, has launched its “Because I’m a Tech” campaign. Timed to align with Labor Day, the campaign celebrates skilled trades and promotes this career path. “Because I’m a Tech” shares technicians’ testimonials across industry sectors, from auto, diesel and collision repair to aviation, restoration, marine, welding and motorsports, highlighting the fulfilling lifestyles afforded by tech careers.

Advertisement

Once the “Because I’m a Tech” campaign sparks a person’s interest they are encouraged to join TechForce, the first and only gamified social network for aspiring and working technicians. Designed by and for Gen Z, it connects them with a community of peers, employers and schools. The free platform fuels their interest and passion while supporting their career journey with everything from games/prizes, events, schools and scholarships to training, internships and jobs.

“As part of TechForce’s workforce development initiative to Power the Technician Workforce, ‘Because I’m a Tech’ showcases the attractive lifestyle and secure economic potential of this profession. These careers are no longer ‘blue collar,’ but ‘new collar’, high tech and in high demand,” said Jennifer Maher, TechForce CEO. “Thousands of technician students, working techs and educators are already taking full advantage of the fun and free resources available in the TechForce career network because it offers what they need to turbocharge their futures.”

Advertisement

Some of the companies participating in this campaign by showcasing technicians and their passion for this profession include Advance Auto Parts, AutoZone, CRC Industries, Ford Motor Company, Pennzoil, Penske Truck Leasing, and WD-40 Company, as well as TechForce Celebrity Ambassadors Bogi Lateiner, Julia Landauer and The Humble Mechanic.

More than 30% of the people active in TechForce are women which is a big deal considering that less than 3% of working techs are women. Participants earn points and prizes by accessing training, games, events and more. Students and educators from two schools NASCAR Tech and EVIT have already earned over a million points each.

Advertisement

This year alone TechForce participants have been hosted at major racing events and exclusive VIP experiences, been awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars in scholarships and grants and earned prizes including tools, training and gift cards from TechForce partners.

Learn more at TechForce.org/Tech.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Commentary: Free Tesla Service Information?

Career: Is The Next Student of the Month in Your Classroom?

Training: Online Course – Brake Components: Where To Put The Lubricant

Career: August MindGames Winners Guessed The Tool Correctly

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician