 Toyota Bringing Battery EV Production to Kentucky

EV Bizz

It will invest $1.3 billion at its flagship Kentucky facility for future electrification efforts, including assembly of an all-new, three-row battery electric SUV for the U.S. market.

Published:

Toyota announced a $1.3 billion investment at its flagship Kentucky facility for future electrification efforts, including assembly of an all-new, three row battery electric SUV for the U.S. market. The project brings the plant’s total investment to nearly $10 billion and reinforces Toyota’s commitment to high-quality vehicles and long-term job stability, the company said.

The investment supports the previously announced future BEV assembly at Toyota Kentucky. It also adds a battery pack assembly line to the facility, with batteries being supplied by Toyota Battery Manufacturing North Carolina. 

Toyota Kentucky has been a hub of the automaker’s North American operations since 1986. Its nearly 9,400 team members have assembled some of the most beloved nameplates in the Toyota lineup, including the Camry – America’s best-selling passenger car for 22 consecutive years, according to the company.

“Today’s announcement reflects our commitment to vehicle electrification and further reinvesting in our U.S. operations,” said Kerry Creech, president of Toyota Kentucky. “Generations of our team members helped prepare for this opportunity, and we will continue leading the charge into the future by remaining true to who we are as a company and putting our people first for generations to come.”

