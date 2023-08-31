 Triple-Turbo 6.7L Powerstroke Engine

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrows Technician
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
Diesel

Triple-Turbo 6.7L Powerstroke Engine

Is there anything better than a diesel dragster? Yes. One with three big S480s mounted on it.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Courtesy of Engine Builder by Evan Laux

Related Articles

Often times when we interview diesel builders at race events, we get a lot of “it’s nothing much,” or “it’s a pretty simple build.” We like to think people are being modest, because some of the stuff we see is anything but ordinary. Earlier this year at the Ultimate Callout Challenge, we had the privilege or making a new acquaintance out at the track – one Dan Snyder of Snyder Performance Engineering (SPE) Motorsport.

The Latrobe, PA-based shop, just east of Pittsburgh, states on its website that it takes a “mom and pop approach to business” that allows the shop to focus on the quality of its products, which are manufactured in-house. SPE does everything from air-intake systems and fuel systems, to superchargers, turbos, engine components, and transmissions primarily for F-series trucks and Mustangs. SPE also has a full fabrication shop where they build chassis, roll cages and the like for drag racing cars.

Since Powerstrokes are such a big part of the business, building a diesel drag car was almost like a “science project,” as Snyder describes it. They began work on it in 2015 and have constantly been evolving and upgrading the build.

“The 6.4L and 6.0L really kind of gave Ford a bad name in the diesel world,” Snyder says. “Coincidentally, I was working for Ford when the 6.7L came out and of the engineers told me this new platform would fix a lot of the problems from the other ones, including the head gasket stuff. I hopped on that quick. As much as we can, we use factory parts, and the car still has a 4R100 truck transmission. Not only does it help us sell things, but it backs up the idea that I could have that in my vehicle.”

The engine is a factory block, crank, and ported heads, but there are a few performance additions that make it competent on the track. It’s got Carrillo rods, modified MAHLE cast pistons, a custom ground Colt camshaft, and Manton pushrods.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE

You May Also Like

Diesel

Naturally Aspirated 632 cid Big Block Chevy Engine

Jerry Sweet’s 1976 Nova has been owned by his family for a long time.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Courtesy of Engine Builder by Greg Jones

It seems more and more these days, you’re hard pressed to find a car that isn’t running some sort of boost. We can’t blame folks for wanting more horsepower via turbos, superchargers and nitrous, but there’s something special about a naturally aspirated engine that can kick some serious ass on the track. For that reason, we were excited to learn more about Jerry Sweet’s 1976 Nova, not only because it is a cool car, but because it boasts a naturally aspirated 632 cubic inch big block Chevy engine.

Read Full Article

More Diesel Posts
Twin-Charged 3.0L EcoDiesel Engine

Check out this race engine with both turbocharging and supercharging.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Single-Turbo LBZ Duramax Engine

This LBZ Duramax came from a donor truck Josh Kaye had purchased at an auction.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
The Craziest Diesel Swaps

Diesel swaps are pretty cool when you consider the size and specifications of the engines.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Single-Turbo 3.0 Limited Pro Stock Cummins Engine

This competition Cummins engine was built by Dustin Harrison and the team over at Apex Diesel. Check it out!

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

Diesel Turbocharging Basics

There’s a reason diesels typically utilize compound turbo setups instead of twin turbochargers.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
1,400-Horsepower Turbocharged LB7 Duramax

Check out this masterpiece!

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Triple-Turbo 6.7L Cummins Engine

This engine is ready to debut next month at the Thoroughbred Diesel Throwdown. Check it out!

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Twin-Turbo 5.9L Cummins-Powered Lamborghini

Check out this Cummins-powered Lamborghini!

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff