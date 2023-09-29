Turbocharged 5.9L 12-Valve Cummins Engine

Courtesy of Engine Builder by Evan Laux

Owner Logan Yelton launched his full-time business venture Loganbuilt back in 2018, with the goal of providing the most reliable transmissions possible using only the highest-quality parts from Goerend Transmission Inc., Sonnax Performance, and other select vendors. He focuses on the ongoing development and improvement of the 47/48RE platform, as well as manufacturing his own parts line and providing fabrication or chassis services.

Logan himself is not much of an engine enthusiast. Rather, he’s all about the transmission side of things. However, don’t let that fool you – the engine he assembled for his Ultimate Callout Challenge truck is a testament to his dedication to perfection.

Logan’s journey with this 12-valve Cummins engine began with a collaboration with Scheid Diesel, known for their prowess with 12-valve mechanical setups. They provided the expertise for the machine work, specs, and guidance for the engine build.

“Dan Scheid and Jared Jones are the best when it comes to 12-valve mechanical stuff,” Yelton says. “We told them what we wanted and they did all the machine work. Then, a good friend of mine and I did all the assembly work.”

The bottom end of this engine features a standard bore setup with billet rods. Importantly, they retained the original 5.9L filled block to preserve cylinder strength, avoiding boring it out. The cylinder head received extensive porting and was meticulously spec’d by Scheid. Scheid also handled the intake runner and billet cam profile. They went all out with seven cam bushings in the block, main studs, and other standard enhancements to handle the power.