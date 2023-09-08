Twin-Turbocharged 12-Valve Cummins Engine

Courtesy of Engine Builder by Evan Laux

Automotive enthusiasts and professionals often gain their interest for the industry early in life. That could come from helping a parent wrench around in the garage or pulling the car/truck up and down the driveway – but even earlier than that, automotive enthusiasts tend to form their passions through toys.

Matchbox and Hot Wheels diecast cars are a staple of the American household, bringing children joy since the late ’60s. Some people collect these cars late into adulthood, some build their own miniature toy cars, and some people even build life-sized versions.

Enter Sean Smith, a man we met at the Ultimate Callout Challenge this year who built an impressive rat rod and entered it in the Hot Wheels Legends Tour last year. Essentially, Hot Wheels tours the world searching for custom vehicles worthy of the ultimate claim to fame: becoming a Hot Wheels diecast car.

Smith explained that he won his first judging competition in Detroit and even flew out to California, where he was able to meet Jay Leno, see his famed garage, and show the celebrity his build. He didn’t end up winning the tour, but he proved the creative ingenuity involved in his build to a world stage.

“I built this with my wife,” Smith says. “It’s all handmade from the chassis and the two-by-four frame to all the plumbing and the body. It’s completely one-off and it gets a lot of attention because it’s different.”