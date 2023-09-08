 Twin-Turbocharged 12-Valve Cummins Engine

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrows Technician
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
Diesel

Twin-Turbocharged 12-Valve Cummins Engine

Thanks to a twin-turbo'd 12-valve Cummins under the hood, this ride makes quite a bit of power!

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Courtesy of Engine Builder by Evan Laux

Related Articles

Automotive enthusiasts and professionals often gain their interest for the industry early in life. That could come from helping a parent wrench around in the garage or pulling the car/truck up and down the driveway – but even earlier than that, automotive enthusiasts tend to form their passions through toys.

Matchbox and Hot Wheels diecast cars are a staple of the American household, bringing children joy since the late ’60s. Some people collect these cars late into adulthood, some build their own miniature toy cars, and some people even build life-sized versions.

Enter Sean Smith, a man we met at the Ultimate Callout Challenge this year who built an impressive rat rod and entered it in the Hot Wheels Legends Tour last year. Essentially, Hot Wheels tours the world searching for custom vehicles worthy of the ultimate claim to fame: becoming a Hot Wheels diecast car.

Smith explained that he won his first judging competition in Detroit and even flew out to California, where he was able to meet Jay Leno, see his famed garage, and show the celebrity his build. He didn’t end up winning the tour, but he proved the creative ingenuity involved in his build to a world stage.

“I built this with my wife,” Smith says. “It’s all handmade from the chassis and the two-by-four frame to all the plumbing and the body. It’s completely one-off and it gets a lot of attention because it’s different.”

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE

You May Also Like

Diesel

Turbocharged 5.9L Cummins

Today’s Diesel of the Week was put together by Zachary Fish, a newcomer to UCC this year. Check it out!

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Daman Perry has built a lot for himself in the short time he’s been in the diesel industry. The Orange County native moved to Fort Dodge, IA in 2011 and quickly earned his diesel technology degree from Iowa Central Community College. He began working for a company called Highway Truck Equipment where he’d complete welding, wiring and fabrication work on plow trucks and other vehicles.

Read Full Article

More Diesel Posts
Naturally Aspirated 632 cid Big Block Chevy Engine

Jerry Sweet’s 1976 Nova has been owned by his family for a long time.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Twin-Charged 3.0L EcoDiesel Engine

Check out this race engine with both turbocharging and supercharging.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Single-Turbo LBZ Duramax Engine

This LBZ Duramax came from a donor truck Josh Kaye had purchased at an auction.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
The Craziest Diesel Swaps

Diesel swaps are pretty cool when you consider the size and specifications of the engines.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

Diesel Turbocharging Basics

There’s a reason diesels typically utilize compound turbo setups instead of twin turbochargers.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Single-Turbo 3.0 Limited Pro Stock Cummins Engine

This competition Cummins engine was built by Dustin Harrison and the team over at Apex Diesel. Check it out!

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
1,400-Horsepower Turbocharged LB7 Duramax

Check out this masterpiece!

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Triple-Turbo 6.7L Cummins Engine

This engine is ready to debut next month at the Thoroughbred Diesel Throwdown. Check it out!

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff