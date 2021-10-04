 VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators -
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

on

VIDEO: Axle Nut Installation

on

Meet Leila Pope, September's Student Of The Month

on

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators Video
play

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

VIDEO: Axle Nut Installation Video
play

VIDEO: Axle Nut Installation

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics Courses

Data Bus Diagnostics

Advertisement

Trending Now

Mercedes-Benz ABC Suspension

Undercar: Mercedes-Benz ABC Suspension
Understanding Mercedes-Benz Tire Pressure

Undercar: Understanding Mercedes-Benz Tire Pressure
Auto Refinish: Accepting The Challenge

Paint / Body: Auto Refinish: Accepting The Challenge
Lexus Vibration, Tapping or Misfire After Cold Soak

Underhood: Lexus Vibration, Tapping or Misfire After Cold Soak
Brake Rotor FAQ

Undercar: Brake Rotor FAQ
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics diesel Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford General Motors (GM) Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel
Advertisement

Video

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.
Advertisement

Certainty that their engine will start every time is priceless piece-of-mind for your customers. Taking a chance on an “economy” alternator or starter can have ramifications for a customer’s confidence in their vehicle and even your shop.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

When engineers at GM designed an alternator or starter for any new GM vehicle, they had to overcome factors like high under-hood temperatures, increased power demands and vibration. Unfortunately, these elements can quickly damage a “sub-par” alternator or starter.

For many engineering equations, a single weak component can determine the longevity of the unit. It could be a bearing, grease or even how the windings of a rotor or armature are protected against corrosion. First, engineers have to make sure all potential weak spots are eliminated.

Take the bearings, for example. Inside a starter, the bearings make sure the armature is aligned with the flywheel so it can spin freely. For an alternator, the bearings ensure the rotor can rotate inside the stator with the least possible drag to boost fuel efficiency. If each bearing is not up to the OE specifications, noise can result, followed by a sudden failure.

Advertisement

A bearing is only as good as the lubricants inside. The temperatures inside an alternator or starter can liquify most greases in seconds. The best alternators and starters use the most advanced greases that can hold up under high temperatures and pressures.

ACDelco offers three grades of alternators that can give your customers confidence when they start their vehicle.

ACDelco’s GM Genuine Parts Original Equipment Alternators have components that are newly manufactured. These original equipment alternators have been manufactured to fit GM vehicles, providing the same performance and durability as the original alternator.

ACDelco Gold new alternators are manufactured with all new components and are the ideal high-quality replacement for many vehicles on the road today. Alternators have regulators that are computer tested for voltage stability, terminal function and electronic circuit board integrity. These premium aftermarket replacement components are manufactured to meet your expectations for fit, form, and function.

Advertisement

ACDelco’s Gold Professional Remanufactured Alternators are a high-quality replacement, ideal for all makes and models on the road today. ACDelco’s Gold Remanufactured Alternators use high-quality bearings with high-temp lubricant and double-lipped rubber seals. Rotors and stators are electronically tested and then sealed with a secondary insulating coating.

Why take chances with your customer’s confidence in their vehicle by installing an alternator or starter that could leave them stranded? For more information about ACDelco’s alternators and starters, visit ACDelco.com/parts/alternators.

Advertisement

This video is sponsored by ACDelco.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Auto Pros on the Road: Auto Pros On The Road Visit Fleet Doc, Lexington, KY

Video: Congrats To Bob Mauger, B’laster Instructor Of The Year!

Video: VIDEO: GM Transmissions And Transfer Cases

Video: VIDEO: Understanding Control Arms

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician