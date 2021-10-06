VIDEO: We Want To Recognize Your Exceptional Students!

CC: Tomorrow’s Technician and Continental Belts and Hose continue to spotlight the best automotive students with the Continental “Student of the Month” program.

Do you have a fantastic student pursuing a career in the automotive industry who deserves recognition for his or her hard work?

Nominate your student today and they will be showcased in a video featured with the Tomorrow’s Tech e-newsletter and website as the “Continental Student of the Month.” We will select students from entries received during the 2021-2022 school year.

Students chosen will have a video interview with myself, that will broadcast across the Tomorrow’s Tech digital platform, in addition to receiving a commemorative plaque for their achievement and a special “swag” bag from Continental Belts and Hose.